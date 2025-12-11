The post Salib Suci Foundation Adopts Space and Time to Verify Student Credentials Across 70 Schools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With today’s announcement, Salib Suci paved the way for other schools to follow by becoming the first K-12 foundation to embrace the collaborative endeavor on behalf of 70 schools across Indonesia. For easy, direct course registration, the application also uses SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rail. With Salib Suci’s execution, the project, which was first embraced by UGM, Indonesia’s biggest and most prestigious institution, would now reach almost 124,000 students. About 14,000 K–12 pupils from 70 schools will have their English-language fluency test (EFT) credentials stored and verified by the Salib Suci Foundation today thanks to the adoption of Space and Time. In order to make credentials universal and verifiable, Salib Suci, which was established in 1927 with the goal of improving education in Indonesia, is growing its student records program with a new platform powered by SXT Chain. In collaboration with the Space and Time Foundation, Indomobil Group, one of the most fully integrated corporate groups in Indonesia with many publicly listed companies (IMAS, IMJS), just launched a verifiable education program. This initiative allows students to submit verifiable credentials while seeking for employment or continuing their education by recording evidence of course completion on SXT Chain. For easy, direct course registration, the application also uses SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rail. With today’s announcement, Salib Suci paved the way for other schools to follow by becoming the first K-12 foundation to embrace the collaborative endeavor on behalf of 70 schools across Indonesia. With Salib Suci’s execution, the project, which was first embraced by UGM, Indonesia’s biggest and most prestigious institution, would now reach almost 124,000 students. “For nearly a century, Salib Suci has focused on preparing students to grow and pursue bigger opportunities, and worked together with parents…

