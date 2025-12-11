Syscoin to Icelandic Króna Conversion Table
SYS to ISK Conversion Table
- 1 SYS2.51 ISK
- 2 SYS5.02 ISK
- 3 SYS7.53 ISK
- 4 SYS10.04 ISK
- 5 SYS12.55 ISK
- 6 SYS15.06 ISK
- 7 SYS17.57 ISK
- 8 SYS20.08 ISK
- 9 SYS22.59 ISK
- 10 SYS25.10 ISK
- 50 SYS125.51 ISK
- 100 SYS251.02 ISK
- 1,000 SYS2,510.22 ISK
- 5,000 SYS12,551.08 ISK
- 10,000 SYS25,102.17 ISK
The table above displays real-time Syscoin to Icelandic Króna (SYS to ISK) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SYS to 10,000 SYS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SYS amounts using the latest ISK market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SYS to ISK amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ISK to SYS Conversion Table
- 1 ISK0.3983 SYS
- 2 ISK0.7967 SYS
- 3 ISK1.195 SYS
- 4 ISK1.593 SYS
- 5 ISK1.991 SYS
- 6 ISK2.390 SYS
- 7 ISK2.788 SYS
- 8 ISK3.186 SYS
- 9 ISK3.585 SYS
- 10 ISK3.983 SYS
- 50 ISK19.91 SYS
- 100 ISK39.83 SYS
- 1,000 ISK398.3 SYS
- 5,000 ISK1,991 SYS
- 10,000 ISK3,983 SYS
The table above shows real-time Icelandic Króna to Syscoin (ISK to SYS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ISK to 10,000 ISK. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Syscoin you can get at current rates based on commonly used ISK amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Syscoin (SYS) is currently trading at Íkr 2.51 ISK , reflecting a 1.74% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Íkr10.03M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Íkr2.13B ISK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Syscoin Price page.
107.20B ISK
Circulation Supply
10.03M
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.13B ISK
Market Cap
1.74%
Price Change (1D)
Íkr 0.02027
24H High
Íkr 0.01938
24H Low
The SYS to ISK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Syscoin's fluctuations against ISK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Syscoin price.
SYS to ISK Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SYS = 2.51 ISK | 1 ISK = 0.3983 SYS
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SYS to ISK is 2.51 ISK.
Buying 5 SYS will cost 12.55 ISK and 10 SYS is valued at 25.10 ISK.
1 ISK can be traded for 0.3983 SYS.
50 ISK can be converted to 19.91 SYS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SYS to ISK has changed by -4.93% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 1.74%, reaching a high of 2.5594614280672285 ISK and a low of 2.4470825099133147 ISK.
One month ago, the value of 1 SYS was 3.727444566183749 ISK, which represents a -32.65% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SYS has changed by -2.852404225951588 ISK, resulting in a -53.18% change in its value.
All About Syscoin (SYS)
Now that you have calculated the price of Syscoin (SYS), you can learn more about Syscoin directly at MEXC. Learn about SYS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Syscoin, trading pairs, and more.
SYS to ISK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Syscoin (SYS) has fluctuated between 2.4470825099133147 ISK and 2.5594614280672285 ISK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 2.4470825099133147 ISK to a high of 2.7589655749022666 ISK. You can view detailed SYS to ISK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Íkr 2.52
|Íkr 2.52
|Íkr 3.78
|Íkr 5.05
|Low
|Íkr 1.26
|Íkr 1.26
|Íkr 1.26
|Íkr 1.26
|Average
|Íkr 1.26
|Íkr 2.52
|Íkr 2.52
|Íkr 2.52
|Volatility
|+4.50%
|+11.73%
|+39.18%
|+75.75%
|Change
|+0.51%
|-5.51%
|-32.64%
|-52.93%
Syscoin Price Forecast in ISK for 2026 and 2030
Syscoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SYS to ISK forecasts for the coming years:
SYS Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Syscoin could reach approximately Íkr2.64 ISK, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SYS Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SYS may rise to around Íkr3.20 ISK, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Syscoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SYS Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
SYS/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SYS Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Syscoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SYS at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
SYSUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore SYS Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Syscoin futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Syscoin
Looking to add Syscoin to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Syscoin › or Get started now ›
SYS and ISK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Syscoin (SYS) vs USD: Market Comparison
Syscoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01988
- 7-Day Change: -4.93%
- 30-Day Trend: -32.65%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SYS, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ISK, the USD price of SYS remains the primary market benchmark.
[SYS Price] [SYS to USD]
Icelandic Króna (ISK) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ISK/USD): 0.007918288771012139
- 7-Day Change: -0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ISK means you will pay less to get the same amount of SYS.
- A weaker ISK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SYS securely with ISK on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SYS to ISK Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Syscoin (SYS) and Icelandic Króna (ISK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SYS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SYS to ISK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ISK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ISK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ISK's strength. When ISK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SYS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Syscoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SYS may rise, impacting its conversion to ISK.
Convert SYS to ISK Instantly
Use our real-time SYS to ISK converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert SYS to ISK?
Enter the Amount of SYS
Start by entering how much SYS you want to convert into ISK using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live SYS to ISK Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date SYS to ISK exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SYS and ISK.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add SYS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SYS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SYS to ISK exchange rate calculated?
The SYS to ISK exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SYS (often in USD or USDT), converted to ISK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SYS to ISK rate change so frequently?
SYS to ISK rate changes so frequently because both Syscoin and Icelandic Króna are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SYS to ISK rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SYS to ISK rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SYS to ISK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SYS to ISK or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SYS to ISK conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SYS against ISK over time?
You can understand the SYS against ISK price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SYS to ISK rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ISK, impacting the conversion rate even if SYS stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SYS to ISK exchange rate?
Syscoin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SYS to ISK rate.
Can I compare the SYS to ISK rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SYS to ISK rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SYS to ISK rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Syscoin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SYS to ISK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ISK markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SYS to ISK price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Syscoin and the Icelandic Króna?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Syscoin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SYS to ISK and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ISK into SYS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SYS to ISK a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SYS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SYS to ISK can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SYS to ISK rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ISK against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SYS to ISK rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Syscoin News and Market Updates
State Street, Galaxy Launch Tokenized Liquidity Fund With $200M Ondo Investment
SWEEP fund to offer onchain cash management using PYUSD stablecoins, targeting early 2026 debut on Solana2025/12/12
It can’t all be Harold: UP coach calls for more contributions in Game 2
‘We just have to remind ourselves that we started the season 0-2. I believe our team knows how to bounce back,’ says UP coach Goldwin Monteverde as the Maroons2025/12/12
Wall Street is going bullish on Baidu, Nvidia’s top chip competitor in China
Baidu is finally getting the kind of attention it’s been quietly waiting for, and Wall Street is suddenly piling in. Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Securities2025/12/12
Explore More About Syscoin
Syscoin Price
Learn more about Syscoin (SYS) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Syscoin Price Prediction
Explore SYS forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Syscoin may be headed.
How to Buy Syscoin
Want to buy Syscoin? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
SYS/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade SYS/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Syscoin to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to ISK Conversions
Why Buy Syscoin with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Syscoin.
Join millions of users and buy Syscoin with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.