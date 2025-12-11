The post the $63M White Whale of a tale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This weekend on crypto social media, memecoin traders spun yet another fantastic tale of leveraged trading meltdown. According to the still-being-written legend, crypto exchange MEXC locked $3 million belonging to famed crypto trader The White Whale. As he continued to amass money from leveraged trading despite the freeze, he claimed that he’d become so wealthy that if MEXC ever unfroze the funds, he’d give away the proceeds to the community. Then, on October 10, HyperLiquid liquidated $63 million of his then-larger assets amid a contentious pricing print from a data oracle. Though briefly devastated, MEXC eventually agreed to unlock his assets, prompting celebrations over his legendary return and, predictably, the creation of various memecoins. Smelling an opportunity, The White Whale decided to use some of his recently unlocked $3 million, earmarked for “the community,” to overtake one of these eponymous memecoins and add liquidity on its trading pairs. The White Whale of crypto Most crypto traders simply laughed as he attached cringe-worthy images of a white whale engaged in financial transactions to his trading commentary tweets. The laughter was appropriate, given how impossible it is to verify his narrative. So-called decentralized exchanges with limited know your customer requirements like HyperLiquid allow anyone to create an unlimited number of wallets and manipulate the pricing of markets across various wallets that they control. In other words, no one except the trader knows if someone has sole claim to a single wallet and username, or whether someone is using multiple wallets in order to craft a trading history for one of many usernames. The White Whale, like the titular whale in Herman Melville’s 1851 novel, Moby Dick, has become an obsession to many on social media, thanks to the fantastic sums of money at stake, the clownish images, and the ostensibly philanthropic, Phoneix…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.