The post Why Crypto Is Down Today, Dec 11, 2025: [Live] Market Updates & Key Reasons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Why Crypto Is Down Today, Dec 11, 2025: [Live] Market Updates & Key Reasons appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News December 11, 2025 07:31:02 UTC India Collects ₹1,100 Cr in Crypto TDS Over Three Years India has collected nearly ₹1,100 crore in crypto TDS over the past three years, with revenues of ₹221 crore in FY23, ₹363 crore in FY24, and ₹512 crore in FY25, totaling ₹1,096 crore. Maharashtra led the nation with ₹293 crore in FY25, representing 57% of India’s crypto gains. Tax surveys on exchanges uncovered ₹39.8 crore in TDS non-compliance and ₹125.79 crore in undisclosed income, while separate investigations detected an additional ₹888.82 crore in unreported crypto income. Total TDS collected from users by crypto exchanges: FY 2024-25: ₹511.83 Cr FY 2023-24: ₹362.70 Cr FY 2022-23: ₹221.27 Cr Here’s the full state-wise breakdown pic.twitter.com/GsubFaSIJF — Crypto India (@CryptooIndia) December 8, 2025 December 11, 2025 07:14:17 UTC Bitcoin Price Prediction Bitcoin price is approaching a key breakout level, and the recent volatility appears to be a series of shakeouts. A clear move above $96,000 would give bulls full control of the market. For now, the entire range shows signs of manipulation, with weak buyers pushed out and sellers getting caught on the wrong side of the move. From this point, investors who accumulate during dips are likely to benefit if momentum shifts upward. A strong bullish rally could follow once the breakout is confirmed. December 11, 2025 07:03:10 UTC Bitcoin Quantile Model Points to Upside Potential Over Next Two Years Bitcoin is currently trading at $92,156, sitting at a 34.5/100 quantile level, meaning it has been higher 65.5% of the time and lower 34.5% of the time throughout its history. According to the quantile model, there is a solid probability that Bitcoin could climb into the…

The post Canada jobs surge again in November – TDS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canada delivered another major jobs surprise with 54k new positions, pushing the jobless rate sharply lower. Markets priced in future hikes as yields spiked, though analysts still expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to hold steady through 2026, TDS’ economists Robert Both and Emma Lawrence note. BoC still seen holding rates despite hot data “CAD employment registered another sharp upside surprise with 54k jobs created in November, beating expectations for a modest unwind of recent strength (TD: -15k, market: -2.5k). Softer labour force participation contributed to a 0.4pp decline to 6.5% for the unemployment rate, while wage growth held at 4.0% y/y for permanent workers.” “Today’s report extends the performance from Sept/Oct, pushing the 3m trend to 60.2k. The December BoC already looked like a comfortable hold heading into the data, and while stronger labour market conditions could see the BoC put more emphasis on inflation risks, we still look for them to stay on hold at 2.25% through next year.” “The market was sent into a frenzy as the upside surprise sparked a sell-off across the curve. Yields in the front-end are up 16 bps, and cross-currency spreads hit some of the widest levels since early 2024. Notably, while the market has now added hikes into the narrative for 2026, we still see the BoC on hold for 2026 and hiking in early 2027.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/canada-jobs-surge-again-in-november-tds-202512051445

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.