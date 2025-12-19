Target (TGT) Q3 2025 earnings

The Target bullseye logo is seen on the outside of its store at the Lycoming Crossing Shopping Center. Paul Weaver | Lightrocket | Getty Images Target will report earnings on Wednesday morning as the big-box retailer gears up for the holiday season, gets ready for a new CEO and tries to snap a sales slump. Here's what Wall Street expects for the Minneapolis-based retailer's fiscal third quarter, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $1.72 expected Revenue: $25.32 billion expected Target's sales have been roughly stagnant for four years as it faces stiffer competition and has grown weaker in some of the areas that set it apart in the past, including its eye-catching merchandise, its well-organized stores, and its friendly and helpful customer service. Some customers also boycotted the retailer after it rolled back key diversity, equity and inclusion programs, a dynamic that Target blamed in part in May for its weaker sales results. Target expects sales to decline again this year by a low single-digit percentage. It said adjusted earnings per share for the year, excluding gains from litigation settlements, will range from about $7 to $9. Most of that range would come in lower than last year, when adjusted earnings per share were $8.86. Target announced in August that Michael Fiddelke, the company's chief operating officer and former chief financial officer, would become its next CEO. He will succeed longtime Chief Executive Brian Cornell in February. On an earnings call in August, the day of Target's CEO announcement, Fiddelke laid out his three top priorities: reestablishing Target's reputation as a retailer with stylish and unique items, providing a more consistent customer experience, and using technology more effectively to operate an efficient business. He said he wouldn't wait until stepping into the role to make…