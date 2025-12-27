Ribbita by Virtuals to Caribbean guilder Conversion Table
TIBBIR to XCG Conversion Table
- 1 TIBBIR0.30 XCG
- 2 TIBBIR0.60 XCG
- 3 TIBBIR0.91 XCG
- 4 TIBBIR1.21 XCG
- 5 TIBBIR1.51 XCG
- 6 TIBBIR1.81 XCG
- 7 TIBBIR2.11 XCG
- 8 TIBBIR2.42 XCG
- 9 TIBBIR2.72 XCG
- 10 TIBBIR3.02 XCG
- 50 TIBBIR15.11 XCG
- 100 TIBBIR30.21 XCG
- 1,000 TIBBIR302.11 XCG
- 5,000 TIBBIR1,510.54 XCG
- 10,000 TIBBIR3,021.07 XCG
The table above displays real-time Ribbita by Virtuals to Caribbean guilder (TIBBIR to XCG) conversions across a range of values, from 1 TIBBIR to 10,000 TIBBIR. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked TIBBIR amounts using the latest XCG market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom TIBBIR to XCG amounts, please use the tool converter above.
XCG to TIBBIR Conversion Table
- 1 XCG3.310 TIBBIR
- 2 XCG6.620 TIBBIR
- 3 XCG9.930 TIBBIR
- 4 XCG13.24 TIBBIR
- 5 XCG16.55 TIBBIR
- 6 XCG19.86 TIBBIR
- 7 XCG23.17 TIBBIR
- 8 XCG26.48 TIBBIR
- 9 XCG29.79 TIBBIR
- 10 XCG33.10 TIBBIR
- 50 XCG165.5 TIBBIR
- 100 XCG331.008 TIBBIR
- 1,000 XCG3,310 TIBBIR
- 5,000 XCG16,550 TIBBIR
- 10,000 XCG33,100 TIBBIR
The table above shows real-time Caribbean guilder to Ribbita by Virtuals (XCG to TIBBIR) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 XCG to 10,000 XCG. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Ribbita by Virtuals you can get at current rates based on commonly used XCG amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) is currently trading at 0.30 XCG , reflecting a -0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at -- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of -- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Ribbita by Virtuals Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-0.88%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The TIBBIR to XCG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Ribbita by Virtuals's fluctuations against XCG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Ribbita by Virtuals price.
TIBBIR to XCG Conversion Summary
As of | 1 TIBBIR = 0.30 XCG | 1 XCG = 3.310 TIBBIR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 TIBBIR to XCG is 0.30 XCG.
Buying 5 TIBBIR will cost 1.51 XCG and 10 TIBBIR is valued at 3.02 XCG.
1 XCG can be traded for 3.310 TIBBIR.
50 XCG can be converted to 165.5 TIBBIR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 TIBBIR to XCG has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.88%, reaching a high of -- XCG and a low of -- XCG.
One month ago, the value of 1 TIBBIR was -- XCG, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, TIBBIR has changed by -- XCG, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR)
Now that you have calculated the price of Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR), you can learn more about Ribbita by Virtuals directly at MEXC. Learn about TIBBIR past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Ribbita by Virtuals, trading pairs, and more.
TIBBIR to XCG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) has fluctuated between -- XCG and -- XCG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.2705475239219609 XCG to a high of 0.3408444342171085 XCG. You can view detailed TIBBIR to XCG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3 XCG
|0.32 XCG
|0.43 XCG
|0.79 XCG
|Low
|0.28 XCG
|0.27 XCG
|0.21 XCG
|0.21 XCG
|Average
|0.28 XCG
|0.28 XCG
|0.3 XCG
|0.43 XCG
|Volatility
|+6.05%
|+22.46%
|+53.96%
|+126.10%
|Change
|-1.08%
|-3.62%
|-23.32%
|-34.13%
Ribbita by Virtuals Price Forecast in XCG for 2026 and 2030
Ribbita by Virtuals’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential TIBBIR to XCG forecasts for the coming years:
TIBBIR Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Ribbita by Virtuals could reach approximately 0.32 XCG, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
TIBBIR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, TIBBIR may rise to around 0.39 XCG, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Ribbita by Virtuals Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
TIBBIR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
TIBBIR/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of TIBBIR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Ribbita by Virtuals is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell TIBBIR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore TIBBIR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Ribbita by Virtuals futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Ribbita by Virtuals
Looking to add Ribbita by Virtuals to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Ribbita by Virtuals › or Get started now ›
TIBBIR and XCG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) vs USD: Market Comparison
Ribbita by Virtuals Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.16752
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including TIBBIR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to XCG, the USD price of TIBBIR remains the primary market benchmark.
[TIBBIR Price] [TIBBIR to USD]
Caribbean guilder (XCG) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (XCG/USD): 0.5547825585240121
- 7-Day Change: -0.29%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.29%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger XCG means you will pay less to get the same amount of TIBBIR.
- A weaker XCG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy TIBBIR securely with XCG on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the TIBBIR to XCG Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) and Caribbean guilder (XCG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in TIBBIR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the TIBBIR to XCG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and XCG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. XCG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence XCG's strength. When XCG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like TIBBIR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Ribbita by Virtuals, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for TIBBIR may rise, impacting its conversion to XCG.
Convert TIBBIR to XCG Instantly
Use our real-time TIBBIR to XCG converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert TIBBIR to XCG?
Enter the Amount of TIBBIR
Start by entering how much TIBBIR you want to convert into XCG using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live TIBBIR to XCG Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date TIBBIR to XCG exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about TIBBIR and XCG.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add TIBBIR to your portfolio? Learn how to buy TIBBIR with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the TIBBIR to XCG exchange rate calculated?
The TIBBIR to XCG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of TIBBIR (often in USD or USDT), converted to XCG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the TIBBIR to XCG rate change so frequently?
TIBBIR to XCG rate changes so frequently because both Ribbita by Virtuals and Caribbean guilder are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed TIBBIR to XCG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the TIBBIR to XCG rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the TIBBIR to XCG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert TIBBIR to XCG or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my TIBBIR to XCG conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of TIBBIR against XCG over time?
You can understand the TIBBIR against XCG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the TIBBIR to XCG rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken XCG, impacting the conversion rate even if TIBBIR stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the TIBBIR to XCG exchange rate?
Ribbita by Virtuals halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the TIBBIR to XCG rate.
Can I compare the TIBBIR to XCG rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the TIBBIR to XCG rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the TIBBIR to XCG rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Ribbita by Virtuals price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the TIBBIR to XCG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but XCG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target TIBBIR to XCG price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Ribbita by Virtuals and the Caribbean guilder?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Ribbita by Virtuals and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting TIBBIR to XCG and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your XCG into TIBBIR of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is TIBBIR to XCG a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor TIBBIR prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, TIBBIR to XCG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the TIBBIR to XCG rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen XCG against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive TIBBIR to XCG rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Ribbita by Virtuals News and Market Updates
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 30, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this infographic from "Ai & Meme Daily"! ?7/30 Update: $TIBBIR Virtuals AI agent, purchased punks $GEN, $worthless moonshot Market crash, Ethereum's2025/07/30
$TIBBIR: The On-Chain Rise of a New AI-Agent Token
This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and carry significant risks, including the potential loss of principal. Always conduct your own research (DYOR) and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. In the fast-evolving world of decentralized finance and AI-driven ecosystems, $TIBBIR has emerged as a compelling player on the Base blockchain. Launched in January 2025 with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, this token — tied to Virtuals Protocol and speculated to be backed by fintech heavyweights like Ribbit Capital — is making waves. With over 56,000 holders, $3.5 million in liquidity, and a smart contract designed for governance and AI-agent economies, $TIBBIR is more than just another memecoin. Let’s dive into the on-chain and structural facts behind this project, explore its significance, and verify the details with trusted resources. The Basics: Launch and Tokenomics $TIBBIR hit the market with a stealth launch on January 11, 2025, sparking buzz across crypto communities. Its tokenomics are straightforward: a fixed total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, all in circulation with no vesting, unlocks, or inflationary emissions. This scarcity model aligns with the ethos of many successful DeFi projects, ensuring predictability for holders and developers alike. Why it matters: A fixed supply eliminates dilution risks, giving $TIBBIR a stable foundation for long-term value accrual. Unlike tokens with complex emission schedules, $TIBBIR’s simplicity appeals to both retail investors and institutional players. Community and Liquidity: A Growing Ecosystem As of September 2025, $TIBBIR boasts ~56,000 unique holders, a strong indicator of community adoption. On-chain data varies slightly (e.g., 47,286 on BaseScan), reflecting snapshot differences. This broad distribution suggests $TIBBIR has captured attention beyond early adopters, likely fueled by its ties to Virtuals Protocol’s “AgentFi” vision — where AI agents drive on-chain financial activities.The token’s primary liquidity pool, TIBBIR/VIRTUAL on Uniswap V2 (Base), holds approximately $3.5 million in liquidity. Recent snapshots show values fluctuating between $3.18M and $3.5M, with 8.67M TIBBIR tokens ($1.7M) paired against VIRTUAL. This deep liquidity ensures smooth trading and reduces slippage, a critical factor for DeFi tokens aiming for mainstream adoption.Why it matters: A diverse holder base and robust liquidity signal a healthy ecosystem. The TIBBIR/VIRTUAL pair’s stability reflects confidence from liquidity providers, while the growing holder count hints at organic community interest. Smart money wallets have also accumulated 5.8% more of the supply in the last 30 days, per on-chain analytics.$TIBBIR Symmetrical Triangle Chart. Courtesy of @beka_web3 (X post) September 24, 2025 The cryptocurrency $TIBBIR dances to its own rhythm, boasting a 13.40% gain over the past week¹. The chart above unveils a symmetrical triangle pattern, a masterpiece of market artistry, where marvels at its breathtaking range — a testament to its organic, almost poetic growth. With a potential breakout above $0.24 soaring toward $0.30, this natural ascent (see Figure 1) captivates the crypto world! @beka_web3 Contract Design: Built for AgentFi Unlike typical memecoins, $TIBBIR is deployed as a minimal proxy of the Virtuals AgentToken standard, an upgradeable contract using OpenZeppelin’s libraries (e.g., Ownable2Step, EnumerableSet). This design enables governance features like tax/fee adjustments, treasury management, and hooks for AI-agent economies, such as on-chain tipping or NFT purchases. As part of the Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP), $TIBBIR supports multi-agent commerce and coordination, positioning it as a utility token for Virtuals’ ecosystem.Why it matters: The minimal proxy ensures flexibility, allowing $TIBBIR to evolve without redeploying. Its governance and integration capabilities make it a cornerstone of AgentFi, not just a speculative asset. The Bigger Picture: $TIBBIR’s Role in AgentFi $TIBBIR is a key component of Virtuals Protocol, described as the “Wall Street for AI agents,” which enables tokenized AI agents to transact and compete on-chain. The project is led by CEO Jansen Teng, an Imperial College London graduate with ventures like CIPTA and ThinAir Water, and Wee Kee Tiew, who brings private equity and consulting experience from BCG, Creador, and AnaCap. Their vision is to create an ecosystem where AI agents handle complex financial tasks, with $TIBBIR as the native currency.The token’s buzz partly stems from speculation about ties to Ribbit Capital, a fintech VC known for backing Robinhood and Coinbase. SEC filings show Tibbir Holdings LLC, managed by Ribbit founder Micky Malka, holds 102,183 Robinhood shares SEC Schedule 13G/A, Dec 2024 and is referenced in a February 2025 Form 4 SEC Form 4, Feb 2025. The naming similarity (“Tibbir” vs. “Ribbit”) fuels speculation, but no evidence confirms Ribbit Capital’s direct involvement in $TIBBIR’s creation, funding, or governance. This remains a narrative driver, not a verified fact.Utility today is limited to token-gated community access, such as the “Yap” forum, a Virtuals platform where $TIBBIR holders access exclusive discussions and early agent-driven features. Future integrations could enable $TIBBIR to power AI-driven commerce, like automated trading or NFT interactions. Speculation around centralized exchange listings (e.g., Coinbase, Robinhood) and KYC integrations via partners like Crossmint adds to the hype X Post on Listings.However, $TIBBIR faces risks. Governance details are unclear, with limited transparency on treasury or fee management. Its reliance on speculative narratives, like the Ribbit connection, could falter without evidence. Liquidity, while robust at $3.5M, is modest compared to top DeFi tokens, and the project lacks proven revenue streams. These challenges highlight $TIBBIR’s experimental nature.Recent X posts and on-chain data suggest growing momentum. A Dune Analytics dashboard tracks $TIBBIR’s flows, showing consistent accumulation by top wallets and rising transaction volumes. The token’s role in Virtuals’ ecosystem positions it as a contender in AgentFi. Final Thoughts: A Token to Watch $TIBBIR’s blend of solid tokenomics, deep liquidity, and a forward-thinking contract design makes it a standout in the crowded crypto landscape. Its 56,000 holders and $3.5M liquidity pool reflect strong community and market support, while its AgentToken framework aligns it with the cutting-edge AgentFi trend. Speculated ties to Ribbit Capital’s fintech expertise could bridge decentralized and traditional finance, especially if CEX listings or KYC rails materialize. $TIBBIR is best seen as an experiment in agent-native economies, balancing credible infrastructure with unverified but powerful market narratives.That said, crypto is volatile, and due diligence is non-negotiable. Track $TIBBIR’s progress via BaseScan, DEX Screener, or Virtuals Protocol’s official channels. For real-time insights, dive into the Dune Analytics dashboard or follow X discussions for community sentiment. Whether you’re an investor, developer, or DeFi enthusiast, $TIBBIR is a token worth keeping on your radar.Disclaimer: Always do your own research (DYOR). Crypto investments carry risks, and market dynamics can shift rapidly. Resources for Further Reading BaseScan: $TIBBIR contract, holder data, and verified code. GeckoTerminal: Liquidity and holder snapshots. Uniswap V2 (Base): Live TIBBIR/VIRTUAL pool stats. Virtuals Protocol: AgentFi, AgentToken, and team details. Dune Analytics: $TIBBIR transaction flows. X: Search “$TIBBIR” or “Virtuals Protocol” for community updates. $TIBBIR: The On-Chain Rise of a New AI-Agent Token was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story2025/09/26
A whale holding $3.5 million in assets swapped 50,000 KTA tokens for 320,000 EDEL tokens.
PANews reported on December 15 that, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a KTA and TIBBIR whale holding nearly $3.5 million in assets swapped 50,000 KTA (worth2025/12/15
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.