The post Bon Jovi’s Biggest Album Surges 3,000% In Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new vinyl and deluxe rollout propels Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet back into the spotlight, driving a more than 3,000% surge in sales. American rock group Bon Jovi backstage at the Monsters Of Rock festival in Mannheim, West Germany, 31st August 1986. L-R. David Bryan, Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres, Richie Sambora, Alec John Such. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns) Redferns Almost 40 years ago, Bon Jovi changed hard rock history forever with the breakout album Slippery When Wet. By the time the full-length arrived, the group had already built a fan base and made a name for itself, but the project turned the New Jersey hometown heroes into global superstars. Decades later, a special re-release has turned one of the most successful rock albums of all time into a winner again, as Slippery When Wet returns to multiple Billboard charts and even manages to debut on one tally it’s never appeared on before. Slippery When Wet Finally Becomes a Vinyl Bestseller Slippery When Wet debuts on the Vinyl Albums chart this week. The project opens at No. 12, just missing out on the coveted top 10. Bon Jovi almost collects its second appearance inside that highest tier, as Forever, the group’s 2024 full-length, launched and peaked at No. 5. Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection also first appeared on the Vinyl Albums list in 2024, hitting No. 24 for one frame in the fall. Bon Jovi Follows Nine Inch Nails and Buckingham Nicks Bon Jovi scores the sixth-highest debut on the Vinyl Albums chart this week as Slippery When Wet launches. The tally this frame is led by the Tron: Ares soundtrack, credited to industrial, electronic, and rock act Nine Inch Nails. Buckingham Nicks, which features two members of Fleetwood Mac — Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks — sees its…

