David Benavidez Vs. Anthony Yarde Full Card Results And Highlights

The post David Benavidez Vs. Anthony Yarde Full Card Results And Highlights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) David Benavidez punches Anthony Yarde in a WBC and WBA light-heavyweight title fight during Ring IV: Night of the Champions at ANB Arena on November 22, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Getty Images On Saturday at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, David Benavidez punctuated an action-packed card with a dominant seventh-round TKO victory over a game but overmatched Anthony Yarde. Benavidez’s hand speed, power, and accuracy were too much for Yarde as he was battered before referee Hector Afu mercifully intervened to stop the fight. Benavidez dropped Yarde earlier in the decisive round but was deducted a point for hitting his opponent as he was on the mat. It didn’t matter. Even with the deducted point, there was no question Yarde’s time in the ring was nearly done. Benavidez shook off the point deduction and savagely finished his business later in the frame. RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) David Benavidez punches Anthony Yarde in a WBC and WBA light-heavyweight title fight during Ring IV: Night of the Champions at ANB Arena on November 22, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Getty Images Yarde was clearly beaten and he did not offer any resistance or dispute to the referee’s decision. Quite honestly, Yarde’s corner should have made the decision even before Afu called an end to the fight. Once Yarde was dropped, there was no coming back on Benavidez. All the fight had been pounded out of the Brit and there was nothing left for him to do but take unnecessary punishment. The win ran Benavidez’s record to 32-0 and he now has 25 victories by KO. Yarde dropped to 27-4 and this was the kind of beating that the 34-year-old may…