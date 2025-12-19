CNBC Partners With Kalshi to Bring Prediction Data to Viewers

The post CNBC Partners With Kalshi to Bring Prediction Data to Viewers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration will begin in 2026. On-air forecast tickers and a CNBC-branded page will also be included on Kalshi’s platform. The deal comes as Kalshi recently expanded its media presence through a similar arrangement with CNN and builds on its growth after an $11 billion valuation. Meanwhile, Polymarket is strengthening its position in the sector through partnerships with DraftKings, PrizePicks and UFC parent TKO Group as it prepares a CFTC-approved token launch. At the same time, YZi Labs, which was founded by Binance’s CZ, is increasing its exposure to prediction markets with new platforms like Predict.fun and the fast-growing Opinion. CNBC Adds Kalshi Forecasts CNBC took a big step into the prediction market space through a new multi-year partnership with Kalshi. Beginning in 2026, CNBC will incorporate Kalshi’s event-probability data across its television programming, digital products, and subscriber platforms. Shows like “Squawk Box” and “Fast Money” will feature a dedicated on-screen ticker displaying real-time forecast movements, while Kalshi will host a CNBC-branded page on its platform showcasing markets curated by the network. Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour described the collaboration as a shift toward the “next evolution” of financial reporting, and argued that prediction markets offer an entirely new layer of insight by quantifying expectations about what may happen next rather than simply reporting current conditions. Announcement from CNBC CNBC president KC Sullivan called prediction markets an increasingly important analytical tool and believes that Kalshi’s forecast data is a powerful extension of traditional financial journalism. The partnership builds on Kalshi’s growing presence across major media outlets, coming just days after the company announced a similar integration deal with CNN for both on-air analysis and newsroom reporting. Kalshi was launched in 2018, and quickly became one of the largest regulated prediction market operators in the United States, offering tradable markets on elections,…