Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, Founder and CEO at Ubuntu Tribe

The post Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, Founder and CEO at Ubuntu Tribe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Questions: The visionary man, Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, has led an initiative, Africa 2.0, to transform and empower the country by uniting a diverse group of young emerging leaders from all across Africa. Toure, who has been featured as one of the top 10 most powerful men of Africa by Forbes, has shared deep insights into his journey with CoinEdition in an interview. 1. You’ve had a long 20 years of career in the finance sector, and currently you are heading the Ubuntu Group as CEO. Can you tell us the moment or realization that made you pivot into blockchain and token-based models? I didn’t wake up one morning and decide to “do crypto.” My journey started in development finance, working with institutions like the IFC and the World Bank ecosystem, where I kept seeing the same paradox: Africa is one of the richest regions in natural and human resources, yet its people are among the poorest. There was clearly a structural problem in how value is created, stored, and distributed. The real inflection point came around 2015–2016, when I began to deeply study blockchain. For the first time, I saw a technology that could hard-code transparency, fractional ownership, and borderless access into the financial system itself. Later, when we launched Ubuntu Tribe, the insight was simple: if you can tokenize gold down to 1 milligram and make it accessible from a basic smartphone, you are rewriting who gets to participate in the global store of value. So it wasn’t a pivot away from finance; it was a continuation of the same mission with better tools. Blockchain and tokenization are, for me, the missing rails to deliver what development finance has promised for decades: shared prosperity, not just for institutions and elites, but for everyday people. 2. Why do you think…