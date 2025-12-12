NYT ‘Pips’ Hints, Answers, And Walkthrough For Thursday, December 4

Another day, another trio of Pips puzzles to solve. The Easy Pips even gave me a bit of trouble today. And, of course, the Hard Pips is yet another letter from the alphabet. Let's lay some dominoes down, shall we? Looking for Wednesday's Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different "condition" that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here's an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as "less than" or "greater than." If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number. < The pip in…