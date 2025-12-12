TROLL Leads Solana Meme Recovery, Surges Close to 20%

The post TROLL Leads Solana Meme Recovery, Surges Close to 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: TROLL dominates in Solana meme-coin gains with the best 24-hour recovery. Meme-coin market Solana market collapsed sharply following large-scale scams in 2025. With some hiccups, the increased number of holders of TROLL signifies the resilience of the ecosystem. TROLL, a Solana meme coin, has recorded the highest 24-hour recovery in the top 30 meme coins by market capitalization on Solana. This hints at newfound attention after a terrible downturn in 2025. According to market data, TROLL increased over 16% during the last day with a range of $0.03026-0.03744. The rebound happens at a point at which the meme-coin market of Solana shrank considerably following a sequence of high-profile failures earlier in the year. Other pairs of meme tokens like Bullish, LUX, DOG, and BOME had also doubled or made mid-single-digit gains. However, none of them were as quick or efficient in their trading activities regarding their market worth. 🚨 $TROLL (@trololol_io) shows the strongest 24H recovery among the top 30 Solana memecoins by market cap. pic.twitter.com/GeVMc9KIP3 — The Solana Post (@thesolanapost) December 8, 2025 Solana Meme Coins Collapsed in 2025, But TROLL Shows Strength One of the worst-hit markets in 2025 was the Solana meme-coin market and meme coins like Dogecoin in general. Trade between solidarity exchanges dropped to less than 10% of total volume in late 2025 after surpassing over 70% of total volume in 2024. On November 27, meme coins produced 9.2% of the total network-wide trading volume of 3.2 billion that day. This move came after a series of harmful incidents, such as the globally covered LIBRA token meltdown. The event wiped off over 107 million in liquidity, and it added to the estimated 4 billion in overall losses in the Solana meme coin ecosystem. The blowback had a strong impact on user confidence and…