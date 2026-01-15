PANews reported on October 16th that ETHGas has officially launched its second chapter, "The Great Gas Reckoning." Users can generate a personalized "Gas ID" and redeem their past on-chain gas expenditures for reward tokens called "Beans." Participation includes generating a Gas ID, claiming Bonus Beans based on gas expenditures, and completing more tasks by sharing on the X platform. The Gas ID is a custom card that records a user's on-chain gas history, displaying total expenditures across various swap, mint, and burn operations. ETHGas states that linking more wallets will earn a higher "Gassy Level" and more rewards, unlocking up to 4,000 Bonus Beans. These rewards will be used to advance the "Gasless Future" ecosystem.

The post Wormhole Unveils Portal Swap DEX with Mayan Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Oct 16, 2025 00:39 Wormhole has launched Portal Swap, a decentralized exchange, powered by Mayan, transforming the Portal from a cross-chain bridge into a comprehensive DEX, simplifying token swaps across multiple chains. Wormhole has announced the launch of Portal Swap, a new decentralized exchange (DEX) powered by Mayan, marking a significant transformation of the Portal from a cross-chain bridge into a fully functional DEX. This development, announced on October 15, 2025, aims to streamline the token swap process by allowing users to execute both cross-chain and same-chain swaps directly from their wallets within a single interface. Streamlining Token Swaps The new platform addresses the fragmentation that users previously faced when managing token operations. Traditionally, cross-chain transfers required the use of Portal, while same-chain swaps necessitated moving to separate DEX platforms such as Uniswap or Jupiter. This created a cumbersome experience with multiple interfaces and smart contract approvals. Portal Swap eliminates these complexities by providing a unified interface for executing all types of token transfers. Diverse Token Transfer Capabilities Portal Swap supports a wide range of token transfer functionalities, including: Cross-Chain Transfers: Facilitating the movement of assets between over 40 blockchain networks through Native-Token Transfers (NTT) and Wrapped-Token Transfers (WTT). Cross-Chain Swaps: Enabling native-to-native swaps across different blockchain ecosystems using Mayan’s intent-based infrastructure. Same-Chain Swaps: Allowing users to perform token swaps on major networks like Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and others within Portal’s interface, utilizing Mayan’s routing and leading DEX aggregators for optimal execution. Economic Impact and Infrastructure Portal Swap’s launch is expected to enhance the value captured within the ecosystem as transaction volume increases across both cross-chain and same-chain transfers. This will support ongoing development and security enhancements. Since its inception, Portal has processed over $55 billion…

South Korea US tariff talks are at a critical stage: Seoul has dispatched senior negotiators to Washington to resolve disputes over a proposed $350 billion investment package, currency-swap safeguards, and the investment structure to unlock tariff relief while protecting the won's stability. Senior-level talks underway to finalize tariff relief terms Key sticking points: $350B investment structure, currency-market risk, and a U.S. currency-swap commitment Seoul reports "huge progress"; outcome could reshape Korea-U.S. trade and investment flows South Korea US tariff talks: Seoul sends senior negotiators to Washington to resolve $350B investment, currency swap and tariff relief

The post XRP-Based Platform Seeks to Unify Global Reward Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Webus International, a Singapore-based fintech focused on XRP treasury solutions, is developing a blockchain platform designed to unlock billions in unused loyalty rewards. The system will allow users to convert and spend their airline miles, hotel credits, and shopping points across multiple brands using XRP-based stablecoin payments. Converting Rewards Into Real-World Value Each year, an estimated $100 billion in loyalty points expire or go unredeemed due to fragmented systems. Webus aims to fix that by tokenizing these rewards and linking them through the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Users will be able to swap points instantly between brands and use them like digital cash, removing the friction that keeps most rewards trapped in closed networks. CEO Nan Zheng said the project will rely on Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin to settle transactions in real time, providing liquidity and transparency across global partners. This means a traveler could instantly exchange hotel rewards for airline miles or convert mobility credits into shopping vouchers—without waiting days for manual reconciliation. Expanding XRP’s Real-World Utility For Ripple, the partnership opens a new consumer-focused use case for its payment network. The same infrastructure that powers cross-border banking could now support tokenized reward systems, giving XRP and RLUSD a role in everyday commerce. If successful, Webus could transform loyalty programs from isolated marketing tools into an interconnected ecosystem—where points move freely like money and blockchain quietly powers the experience behind the scenes. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and…

