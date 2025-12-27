The post Best income stocks to buy for August 27th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): This crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days. Canadian Natural Resources Limited price and consensus Canadian Natural Resources Limited price-consensus-chart | Canadian Natural Resources Limited Quote This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited dividend yield (TTM) Canadian Natural Resources Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Natural Resources Limited Quote Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB): This bank holding company for Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days. Columbia Banking System, Inc. price and consensus Columbia Banking System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Columbia Banking System, Inc. Quote This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Columbia Banking System, Inc. dividend yield (TTM) Columbia Banking System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Columbia Banking System, Inc. Quote Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB: This bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. price and consensus Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Quote This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. dividend yield (TTM) Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Quote Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/best-income-stocks-to-buy-for-august-27th-202508270839

The post Best income stocks to buy for August 25th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price and consensus Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend yield (TTM) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB): This bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. price and consensus Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart – Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Quote This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. dividend yield (TTM) Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm – Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Quote First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC): This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. First Financial Bancorp. price and consensus First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%. First Financial Bancorp. dividend yield (TTM) First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm – First Financial Bancorp. Quote Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/best-income-stocks-to-buy-for-august-25th-202508250922

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.