‘The Long Walk’ Is Now Streaming—How To Watch The Stephen King Thriller At Home

The post ‘The Long Walk’ Is Now Streaming—How To Watch The Stephen King Thriller At Home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cooper Hoffman as Garraty, David Jonsson as McVries, Tut Nyuot as Baker, and Ben Wang as Olson in The Long Walk. Murray Close/Lionsgate Your next horror binge has arrived. After its September theatrical debut, The Long Walk, the latest chilling Stephen King adaptation, is now available to stream on digital video-on-demand. Here’s what to know about buying or renting The Long Walk for your next scary movie night. Directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games franchise), the survival thriller is based on the 1979 novel of the same name by King. The film stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Joshua Odjick, Roman Griffin Davis, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill. The Long Walk is set in a dystopian alternate version of the U.S. ruled by a totalitarian regime. In the film, 50 young men are forced to take part in a deadly annual walking contest, where participants must maintain a minimum pace of four miles per hour. If a walker receives three warnings and falls below the required speed, they are executed on the spot. The Walk continues until there is only one survivor, who, as a prize, is granted anything he wants for the rest of his life. “Teens participate in a grueling high-stakes contest where they must continuously walk or be shot by a member of their military escort,” the synopsis reads. Despite an underwhelming opening debut, the horror film went on to have a solid theatrical run, earning $53 million worldwide and $34 million domestically against a $20 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. Overall, critics and moviegoers have responded positively to thriller. The Long Walk boasts an 88% critics’ rating and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Guardian’s Steve Rose called the movie “one of…