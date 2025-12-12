The post UChain Surges as Market Falls: Why UCN Keeps Rising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is common knowledge that assets that show strength during corrections often lead the market when it turns. UChain isn’t just holding during this correction. It’s growing. $UCN is UChain’s native L1 coin. Its rise rests on three factors: Extreme scarcity A working ecosystem of actual products Real utility both in crypto/Web3 and real-world payments. Harder Cap Than Bitcoin 100,000 UCN. That’s the total supply. Forever. Additional minting is impossible because developers renounced contract ownership, as verified on UChain’s block explorer. For context: Bitcoin has 21 million coins, which is 210 times $UCN’s supply. Most altcoins have billions or trillions in market caps, with no proof of backing. Currently, 50,000 UCN circulate. The rest is locked in staking. UChain’s hyper-deflationary model gradually reduces the $UCN supply by burning tokens through transactions. Products for Everyday Use UChain is an L1 blockchain with its own suite of products for everyday use, both in crypto and real-world payments. Throughput exceeds 2,000 transactions per second, which is 100x faster than Ethereum, on par with Solana. Blocks form every 3 seconds. The ecosystem includes: UTrading: a platform with automated trading bots operating BTC/USDT and UCN/USDT pairs on MEXC, BingX, and HTX. Bots run 24/7 using multiple strategies simultaneously. Unique licensing model: instead of time limits, there’s a return cap tied to your license tier — once hit, the bot stops. UWallet: a non-custodial wallet supporting 20+ cryptocurrencies. Only the owner controls funds, and private keys stay on the user’s device. Integrated with UDefender for cold storage. UDefender: a hardware NFC wallet for secure cold storage. Part of the mnemonic phrase lives on a physical chip card. Transactions are confirmed by tapping the card on a smartphone. UCard: a crypto debit card working in 100+ countries with limits up to €10,000 daily and €100,000 monthly. Integrated…

