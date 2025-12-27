Uranus to Hungarian Forint Conversion Table
URANUS to HUF Conversion Table
- 1 URANUS26,46 HUF
- 2 URANUS52,91 HUF
- 3 URANUS79,37 HUF
- 4 URANUS105,83 HUF
- 5 URANUS132,29 HUF
- 6 URANUS158,74 HUF
- 7 URANUS185,20 HUF
- 8 URANUS211,66 HUF
- 9 URANUS238,11 HUF
- 10 URANUS264,57 HUF
- 50 URANUS1 322,86 HUF
- 100 URANUS2 645,72 HUF
- 1 000 URANUS26 457,19 HUF
- 5 000 URANUS132 285,95 HUF
- 10 000 URANUS264 571,91 HUF
The table above displays real-time Uranus to Hungarian Forint (URANUS to HUF) conversions across a range of values, from 1 URANUS to 10,000 URANUS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked URANUS amounts using the latest HUF market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom URANUS to HUF amounts, please use the tool converter above.
HUF to URANUS Conversion Table
- 1 HUF0,03779 URANUS
- 2 HUF0,07559 URANUS
- 3 HUF0,1133 URANUS
- 4 HUF0,1511 URANUS
- 5 HUF0,1889 URANUS
- 6 HUF0,2267 URANUS
- 7 HUF0,2645 URANUS
- 8 HUF0,3023 URANUS
- 9 HUF0,3401 URANUS
- 10 HUF0,3779 URANUS
- 50 HUF1,889 URANUS
- 100 HUF3,779 URANUS
- 1 000 HUF37,79 URANUS
- 5 000 HUF188,9 URANUS
- 10 000 HUF377,9 URANUS
The table above shows real-time Hungarian Forint to Uranus (HUF to URANUS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 HUF to 10,000 HUF. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Uranus you can get at current rates based on commonly used HUF amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Uranus (URANUS) is currently trading at Ft 26,46 HUF , reflecting a 0,08% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Ft-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Ft-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Uranus Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0,08%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The URANUS to HUF trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Uranus's fluctuations against HUF. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Uranus price.
URANUS to HUF Conversion Summary
As of | 1 URANUS = 26,46 HUF | 1 HUF = 0,03779 URANUS
Today, the exchange rate for 1 URANUS to HUF is 26,46 HUF.
Buying 5 URANUS will cost 132,29 HUF and 10 URANUS is valued at 264,57 HUF.
1 HUF can be traded for 0,03779 URANUS.
50 HUF can be converted to 1,889 URANUS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 URANUS to HUF has changed by 0,00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0,08%, reaching a high of -- HUF and a low of -- HUF.
One month ago, the value of 1 URANUS was -- HUF, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, URANUS has changed by -- HUF, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Uranus (URANUS)
Now that you have calculated the price of Uranus (URANUS), you can learn more about Uranus directly at MEXC. Learn about URANUS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Uranus, trading pairs, and more.
URANUS to HUF Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Uranus (URANUS) has fluctuated between -- HUF and -- HUF, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 24,852528741236625 HUF to a high of 29,98547361621286 HUF. You can view detailed URANUS to HUF price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Ft 26.3
|Ft 29.59
|Ft 46.03
|Ft 200.58
|Low
|Ft 23.01
|Ft 23.01
|Ft 19.72
|Ft 19.72
|Average
|Ft 26.3
|Ft 26.3
|Ft 26.3
|Ft 65.76
|Volatility
|+8,04%
|+18,78%
|+71,35%
|+246,81%
|Change
|-2,10%
|-3,16%
|-32,85%
|-64,37%
Uranus Price Forecast in HUF for 2026 and 2030
Uranus’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential URANUS to HUF forecasts for the coming years:
URANUS Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Uranus could reach approximately Ft27,78 HUF, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
URANUS Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, URANUS may rise to around Ft33,77 HUF, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Uranus Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
URANUS Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
URANUS/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of URANUS Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Uranus is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell URANUS at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore URANUS Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Uranus futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Uranus
Looking to add Uranus to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Uranus › or Get started now ›
URANUS and HUF in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Uranus (URANUS) vs USD: Market Comparison
Uranus Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.08046
- 7-Day Change: 0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including URANUS, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to HUF, the USD price of URANUS remains the primary market benchmark.
[URANUS Price] [URANUS to USD]
Hungarian Forint (HUF) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (HUF/USD): 0,003043178154548052
- 7-Day Change: +0,14%
- 30-Day Trend: +0,14%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger HUF means you will pay less to get the same amount of URANUS.
- A weaker HUF means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy URANUS securely with HUF on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the URANUS to HUF Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Uranus (URANUS) and Hungarian Forint (HUF) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in URANUS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the URANUS to HUF rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and HUF-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. HUF Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence HUF's strength. When HUF weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like URANUS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Uranus, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for URANUS may rise, impacting its conversion to HUF.
Convert URANUS to HUF Instantly
Use our real-time URANUS to HUF converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert URANUS to HUF?
Enter the Amount of URANUS
Start by entering how much URANUS you want to convert into HUF using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live URANUS to HUF Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date URANUS to HUF exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about URANUS and HUF.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add URANUS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy URANUS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the URANUS to HUF exchange rate calculated?
The URANUS to HUF exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of URANUS (often in USD or USDT), converted to HUF using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the URANUS to HUF rate change so frequently?
URANUS to HUF rate changes so frequently because both Uranus and Hungarian Forint are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed URANUS to HUF rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the URANUS to HUF rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the URANUS to HUF rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert URANUS to HUF or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my URANUS to HUF conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of URANUS against HUF over time?
You can understand the URANUS against HUF price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the URANUS to HUF rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken HUF, impacting the conversion rate even if URANUS stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the URANUS to HUF exchange rate?
Uranus halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the URANUS to HUF rate.
Can I compare the URANUS to HUF rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the URANUS to HUF rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the URANUS to HUF rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Uranus price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the URANUS to HUF conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but HUF markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target URANUS to HUF price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Uranus and the Hungarian Forint?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Uranus and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting URANUS to HUF and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your HUF into URANUS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is URANUS to HUF a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor URANUS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, URANUS to HUF can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the URANUS to HUF rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen HUF against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive URANUS to HUF rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Uranus News and Market Updates
URANUS jumps 175%, NILA spikes double digits while market rally slows down
The overall crypto market shows signs of cooling, but several altcoins continue to rally. URANUS is in the lead with a notable 175% increase.2025/07/27
VeBetterDAO Launches Uranus GM NFTs, Elevating User Engagement
VeBetterDAO Launches Uranus GM NFTs, Elevating User Engagement

The post VeBetterDAO Launches Uranus GM NFTs, Elevating User Engagement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Aug 22, 2025 03:13 VeBetterDAO introduces the Uranus GM NFTs as the eighth tier, enhancing user rewards and governance influence within its ecosystem. VeBetterDAO has taken another significant step in its cosmic-themed journey with the launch of Uranus GM NFTs, according to VeChain Official. This marks the eighth tier in its GM NFT progression system, following the successful release of Saturn, which saw high community engagement and enthusiasm. Enhancing User Benefits The Uranus tier introduces several enhanced benefits for VeBetterDAO's most dedicated members. Participants will enjoy a substantial 5.00x rewards multiplier from the GM Rewards Pool, providing increased returns for active members. Additionally, holders gain expanded governance influence, allowing them to play a more pivotal role in VeBetterDAO's strategic decision-making processes. Alongside these rewards, Uranus NFT holders will earn a prestigious status within the community, joining an exclusive group of pioneers. The NFT also features unique celestial artwork, serving as a badge of commitment and leadership within the ecosystem. Requirements and Participation Unlike previous tiers, the Uranus level does not offer free node upgrades. To join this tier, community members are required to contribute 1,250,000 B3TR to the Treasury. However, owning a Uranus GM NFT is just the beginning. To fully realize the benefits, active participation is necessary. Members must cast votes in governance proposals and XAllocation rounds to activate their full Uranus multiplier. Engaging across multiple proposals can maximize reward potential, and utilizing VOT3 can enhance the Vote2Earn strategy, complementing the Uranus multiplier. Future Developments The launch of Uranus is not the final frontier for VeBetterDAO. The roadmap includes the introduction of Neptune in October, requiring a 2,500,000 B3TR donation, and the Galaxy tier in December, necessitating a 12,500,000 B3TR contribution. These tiers, like Uranus, will not offer…2025/08/22
Zcash (ZEC) Eyes Higher Ground: After a 14% Rally, Can Bulls Drive a Strong Week Ahead?
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.