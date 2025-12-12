USD1 to Ghanaian Cedi Conversion Table
USD1 to GHS Conversion Table
- 1 USD111,47 GHS
- 2 USD122,94 GHS
- 3 USD134,41 GHS
- 4 USD145,88 GHS
- 5 USD157,35 GHS
- 6 USD168,82 GHS
- 7 USD180,29 GHS
- 8 USD191,76 GHS
- 9 USD1103,23 GHS
- 10 USD1114,70 GHS
- 50 USD1573,48 GHS
- 100 USD11 146,97 GHS
- 1 000 USD111 469,67 GHS
- 5 000 USD157 348,35 GHS
- 10 000 USD1114 696,69 GHS
The table above displays real-time USD1 to Ghanaian Cedi (USD1 to GHS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 USD1 to 10,000 USD1. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked USD1 amounts using the latest GHS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom USD1 to GHS amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GHS to USD1 Conversion Table
- 1 GHS0,08718 USD1
- 2 GHS0,1743 USD1
- 3 GHS0,2615 USD1
- 4 GHS0,3487 USD1
- 5 GHS0,4359 USD1
- 6 GHS0,5231 USD1
- 7 GHS0,6103 USD1
- 8 GHS0,6974 USD1
- 9 GHS0,7846 USD1
- 10 GHS0,8718 USD1
- 50 GHS4,359 USD1
- 100 GHS8,718 USD1
- 1 000 GHS87,18 USD1
- 5 000 GHS435,9 USD1
- 10 000 GHS871,8 USD1
The table above shows real-time Ghanaian Cedi to USD1 (GHS to USD1) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GHS to 10,000 GHS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much USD1 you can get at current rates based on commonly used GHS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
USD1 (USD1) is currently trading at GH¢ 11,47 GHS , reflecting a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at GH¢77,70M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of GH¢31,06B GHS. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated USD1 Price page.
31,09B GHS
Circulation Supply
77,70M
24-Hour Trading Volume
31,06B GHS
Market Cap
0,00%
Price Change (1D)
GH¢ 0,9996
24H High
GH¢ 0,999
24H Low
The USD1 to GHS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track USD1's fluctuations against GHS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current USD1 price.
USD1 to GHS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 USD1 = 11,47 GHS | 1 GHS = 0,08718 USD1
Today, the exchange rate for 1 USD1 to GHS is 11,47 GHS.
Buying 5 USD1 will cost 57,35 GHS and 10 USD1 is valued at 114,70 GHS.
1 GHS can be traded for 0,08718 USD1.
50 GHS can be converted to 4,359 USD1, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 USD1 to GHS has changed by +0,02% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0,00%, reaching a high of 11,47540939913219 GHS and a low of 11,468521398292374 GHS.
One month ago, the value of 1 USD1 was 11,470817398572311 GHS, which represents a -0,02% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, USD1 has changed by -0,0011480001399692067 GHS, resulting in a -0,02% change in its value.
All About USD1 (USD1)
Now that you have calculated the price of USD1 (USD1), you can learn more about USD1 directly at MEXC. Learn about USD1 past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy USD1, trading pairs, and more.
USD1 to GHS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, USD1 (USD1) has fluctuated between 11,468521398292374 GHS and 11,47540939913219 GHS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 11,462781397592527 GHS to a high of 11,481149399832034 GHS. You can view detailed USD1 to GHS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|GH¢ 11.36
|GH¢ 11.48
|GH¢ 11.48
|GH¢ 11.48
|Low
|GH¢ 11.36
|GH¢ 11.36
|GH¢ 11.36
|GH¢ 11.36
|Average
|GH¢ 11.36
|GH¢ 11.36
|GH¢ 11.36
|GH¢ 11.36
|Volatility
|+0,06%
|+0,16%
|+0,21%
|+0,40%
|Change
|-0,02%
|+0,02%
|-0,01%
|-0,01%
USD1 Price Forecast in GHS for 2026 and 2030
USD1’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential USD1 to GHS forecasts for the coming years:
USD1 Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, USD1 could reach approximately GH¢12,04 GHS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
USD1 Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, USD1 may rise to around GH¢14,64 GHS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our USD1 Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
USD1 Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
USD1/USDT
|Trade
B/USD1
|Trade
BTC/USD1
|Trade
The table above shows a list of USD1 Spot trading pairs, covering markets where USD1 is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell USD1 at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore USD1 Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of USD1 futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy USD1
Looking to add USD1 to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy USD1 › or Get started now ›
USD1 and GHS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
USD1 (USD1) vs USD: Market Comparison
USD1 Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.9991
- 7-Day Change: +0,02%
- 30-Day Trend: -0,02%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including USD1, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GHS, the USD price of USD1 remains the primary market benchmark.
[USD1 Price] [USD1 to USD]
Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GHS/USD): 0,0870888437710619
- 7-Day Change: -4,93%
- 30-Day Trend: -4,93%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GHS means you will pay less to get the same amount of USD1.
- A weaker GHS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy USD1 securely with GHS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the USD1 to GHS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between USD1 (USD1) and Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in USD1, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the USD1 to GHS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GHS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GHS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GHS's strength. When GHS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like USD1, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like USD1, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for USD1 may rise, impacting its conversion to GHS.
Convert USD1 to GHS Instantly
Use our real-time USD1 to GHS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert USD1 to GHS?
Enter the Amount of USD1
Start by entering how much USD1 you want to convert into GHS using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live USD1 to GHS Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date USD1 to GHS exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about USD1 and GHS.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add USD1 to your portfolio? Learn how to buy USD1 with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the USD1 to GHS exchange rate calculated?
The USD1 to GHS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of USD1 (often in USD or USDT), converted to GHS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the USD1 to GHS rate change so frequently?
USD1 to GHS rate changes so frequently because both USD1 and Ghanaian Cedi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed USD1 to GHS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the USD1 to GHS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the USD1 to GHS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert USD1 to GHS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my USD1 to GHS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of USD1 against GHS over time?
You can understand the USD1 against GHS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the USD1 to GHS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GHS, impacting the conversion rate even if USD1 stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the USD1 to GHS exchange rate?
USD1 halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the USD1 to GHS rate.
Can I compare the USD1 to GHS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the USD1 to GHS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the USD1 to GHS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the USD1 price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the USD1 to GHS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GHS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target USD1 to GHS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences USD1 and the Ghanaian Cedi?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both USD1 and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting USD1 to GHS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GHS into USD1 of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is USD1 to GHS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor USD1 prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, USD1 to GHS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the USD1 to GHS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GHS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive USD1 to GHS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
USD1 News and Market Updates
Binance Expands USD1 Trading Pairs with Zero Fees and Collateral Integration
The post Binance Expands USD1 Trading Pairs with Zero Fees and Collateral Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Binance has introduced zero-fee trading2025/12/12
Binance Adds New Trading Pairs for Trump Family’s USD1 Stablecoin
Binance has widened access to the Trump family–linked USD1 stablecoin, adding new fee-free trading pairs as the token gains a larger foothold on the exchange.2025/12/12
YouTube Lets US Creators Receive Payouts in PayPal’s PYUSD
The post YouTube Lets US Creators Receive Payouts in PayPal’s PYUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The move deepens YouTube’s long-standing partnership with2025/12/12
Explore More About USD1
USD1 Price
Learn more about USD1 (USD1) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
USD1 Price Prediction
Explore USD1 forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where USD1 may be headed.
How to Buy USD1
Want to buy USD1? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
USD1/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade USD1/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
USD1 USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on USD1 with leverage. Explore USD1 USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More USD1 to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to GHS Conversions
Why Buy USD1 with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy USD1.
Join millions of users and buy USD1 with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.