The post MegaETH Co-Founder Responds to Pre-Deposit Termination: Refunds Planned, Abandons $1B Cap, and Reopens USDC-USDM Bridge Ahead of Frontier Mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG News reports that MegaETH co-founder’s brother, known online as @hotpot_dao, addressed the termination of the pre-deposit event. He stated the team’s dissatisfaction with the rollout and acknowledged gaps in readiness for the alternative plan, underscoring accountability to the community ahead of the mainnet launch. He explained the original aim: allowing community members to exchange some USDm ahead of time so they could access on-chain applications on day one. However, execution faltered and the market forecast proved off. The team had feared insufficient fundraising beyond $250 million, leading to no personal account limit, and now favors gradual ecosystem growth. Earlier, MegaETH signaled dropping the $1 billion cap, pledging refunds of funds raised via the pre-deposit bridge, and planning to reopen the USDC-to-USDM exchange bridge before the Frontier mainnet launch. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/megaeth-co-founder-responds-to-pre-deposit-termination-refunds-planned-abandons-1b-cap-and-reopens-usdc-usdm-bridge-ahead-of-frontier-mainnet

MegaETH (MEGA) announced on the X platform that all funds collected through the bridge used for preliminary investments will be refunded. The company stated, "Investors' contributions will not be forgotten, but all communications must comply with compliance standards." It also stated that the refund process will be handled through a new smart contract, currently undergoing auditing, and refunds will be processed later. The MegaETH team also stated that USDM is a key component of the ecosystem and will be supported by numerous Frontier applications ahead of the mainnet beta phase. It was also reported that the USDC-USDM conversion bridge will be reopened before the Frontier mainnet launch to increase pre-listing liquidity and facilitate user access. Meanwhile, the pre-investment campaign, which was planned to expand MegaETH to $1 billion, failed due to technical glitches. The campaign aimed to allocate MEGA tokens to verified users in a controlled manner. However, according to the team, the errors were caused by configuration issues and speed limit issues in the KYC system. Additionally, the Safe multi-signature transaction, which was prepared for subsequent increases, was triggered ahead of schedule, leading to new investments entering the system, and the total fund amount exceeded the original $250 million limit, causing the process to be cancelled entirely.

