The post GalaSwap Launches USDUC/GALA Trading Competition with $10,000 Prize Pool appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Nov 13, 2025 18:43 GalaSwap introduces a USDUC/GALA trading event offering a $10,000 rewards pool, aiming to boost liquidity and community participation within the GalaChain ecosystem. GalaSwap has unveiled a new trading event featuring the USDUC/GALA pair, inviting participants from across the GalaChain ecosystem to engage in competitive trading. The initiative is designed to enhance liquidity and foster community-driven growth, according to Gala News. Competition Highlights The event allows participants to join by executing swaps in the USDUC/GALA pair on the GalaSwap platform. Traders are eligible for a share of the rewards pool by trading a minimum of $500 in USDUC during the event period. The competition will span two weeks, providing ample time for participants to demonstrate their trading prowess. A dynamic leaderboard will regularly update to showcase the top traders. Reward Pool Gala is sponsoring up to $10,000 in rewards, distributed among participants based on their trading volumes and activity. This initiative is part of GalaSwap’s commitment to encouraging engagement and promoting healthy liquidity growth within the decentralized GalaChain ecosystem. Participation Benefits This trading event offers a unique opportunity to engage with the GalaSwap community, experience on-chain trading, and contribute to the growth of decentralized liquidity on GalaChain. Participants will join a global community of traders shaping the future of GalaChain. Getting Started To participate, traders should connect their wallets at swap.gala.com, trade the USDUC/GALA pair, and ensure they reach a minimum of $500 traded in USDUC to qualify. Participants can track their progress on the leaderboard and aim for top positions. It’s important to note that trading on GalaSwap is subject to terms and conditions, and participants are encouraged to review these before engaging in the event. As with any digital asset trading, potential participants should conduct…

