The post Velo Protocol Surges Forward With Major Partnerships And Proven Fundamentals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Velo Protocol continues to build unstoppable momentum in Web3+ finance, stacking high impact partnerships that expand programmable payments, RWA tokenization, and borderless liquidity across Asia and beyond. From tokenized real-world assets to institutional-grade listings and super-app rollouts, every new milestone reinforces Velo’s position as one of the fastest executing infrastructures in the PayFi and RWA sectors, all while remaining sharply undervalued relative to its growing adoption and utility. Key recent milestones include: Strategic collaboration with EVOLVE Chain (Avalanche) to tokenize electric vehicles and green energy assets, bringing fractional ownership and sustainable finance to millions. Joint venture with Lightnet and OpenEden to launch Treasury-as-a-Service (TaaS) and the ASEAN Settlement Network, delivering yield-bearing tokenized U.S. Treasuries (TBILL) and instant regional settlements. Codevelopment of the Orbit Plus Super App with EVOLVE and Lightnet, now in beta, offering multi-chain wallets, RWA trading, loyalty rewards, and PayFi tools in a single seamless interface. Spot listing on OKX Singapore and perpetual futures on KuCoin, dramatically increasing institutional liquidity and regulated market access. Successful RWA debut of NASDAQ listed UCAR’s battery swap technology via PicWe Launchpad, proving Velo’s ability to onboard traditional enterprises into Web3. These wins complement existing integrations with Visa, Binance, Solana, and government-backed pilots in Southeast Asia, pushing the ecosystem past 1 million active users and billions in processed volume. At its core, Velo’s latest litepaper showcases rock solid fundamentals: Federated credit exchange network on Stellar Consensus Protocol issuing 1:1 fiat pegged digital credits Full-stack RWA tokenization engine for treasuries, receivables, and real world collateral High-throughput programmable payments with automated smart-contract settlements Compliance first KYC/KYB layer fused with on-chain privacy Hermes Warp cross chain bridge and Orbit loyalty system turning everyday transactions into yield opportunities In a market where comparable PayFi and RWA projects trade at 3–5× higher multiples, Velo’s combination of live products,…

The post Bitcoin’s $6 Billion Positions at Risk Ahead of Fed Rate Decision, Short Squeeze Possible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading in a narrow range around $93,800 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, placing over $6 billion in leveraged positions at risk of liquidation from even minor price shifts, according to derivatives data from CoinGlass. Nearly $3 billion in short positions could be liquidated if Bitcoin rises just 3% to $96,250, triggering widespread forced buying. Conversely, $3.52 billion in long positions face elimination with a 4.54% drop to $89,209, highlighting the market’s delicate balance. Market open interest has declined since late November, with data from Velo indicating short-covering activity amid weak spot buying, per recent analytics. Explore Bitcoin’s price volatility ahead of the Fed rate decision and the $6B liquidation risks. Stay informed on crypto market dynamics for smarter trading strategies—read now for key insights. What Risks Does the Fed Rate Decision Pose to Bitcoin Traders? Bitcoin Fed rate decision risks are mounting as the cryptocurrency hovers in a tight trading band, exposing billions in leveraged bets to potential wipeouts. With the Federal Reserve’s announcement approaching, even small price fluctuations could liquidate substantial positions, amplifying market volatility. Data from CoinGlass reveals that shorts and longs alike are vulnerable, underscoring the high-stakes environment for investors. How Could a Short Squeeze Impact Bitcoin’s Price Momentum? A short squeeze in the Bitcoin Fed rate decision scenario could propel prices sharply upward if the Fed signals a dovish stance, such as a quarter-point rate cut, which bond traders are pricing at nearly 90% probability. This event would force short sellers to buy back Bitcoin to cover losses, accelerating an uptrend toward the $100,000 psychological barrier. According to Velo data, declining open interest since November 21, coupled with rising cumulative volume delta in perpetual contracts, points to ongoing short-covering rather than fresh bullish bets. Spot buying remains subdued, with orderbook depths…

The post High Level of Backwardation Hints at Bottom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The CME bitcoin annualised basis has fallen to -2.35% its deepest backwardation since the extreme dislocations of the FTX collapse in November 2022, when the basis briefly approached -50%, according to Velo data. Backwardation describes a futures curve in which contracts that expire sooner trade at a higher price than contracts that expire later. In other words, the market is pricing bitcoin in the future at a lower level than the current or near term price. This creates a downward sloping futures curve and signals that traders expect weaker prices as time passes. This structure is typically unusual in bitcoin because bitcoin futures almost always trade at a premium, known as contango, reflecting the cost of leverage and strong demand for forward exposure. The move recently into backwardation first flashed around Nov. 19, just two days before bitcoin bottomed around $80,000 on Nov. 21. In this recent correction a considerable amount of leverage has been flushed from the system, with traders unwinding long futures and institutions reducing exposure. Backwardation has historically appeared at moments of stress or forced de-risking, and previous episodes in November 2022, March 2023, August 2023 and now November 2025 aligned closely with major or local market lows. However, backwardation does not automatically imply a bullish inflection. As highlighted in earlier CoinDesk research, bitcoin is not comparable to physical commodities like oil where backwardation reflects tight supply. CME futures are cash settled, heavily used by institutions running basis trades, and can slip deeper into negative territory. In this view, backwardation represents cautious forward pricing and weaker expectations rather than near term spot demand strength. A large portion of leverage has already evaporated but conditions can always worsen if risk appetite deteriorates further. At the same time, this is the same structure that has repeatedly marked turning points…

The post Bitcoin Session Flows Diverge as US Buys and Asia Sells appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. trading hours have quietly shifted back into net buying mode for Bitcoin, even as Asian sessions continue to drive most of the selling. Session data from Velo shows U.S. flows pushing cumulative returns into positive territory for the week, while APAC remains deeply negative. US Session Turns Net Buyer as Asia Extends Bitcoin Selling Bitcoin session data from Velo shows U.S. trading hours have flipped back into positive territory, with cumulative returns now sitting above zero for the week. The blue U.S. line on the chart drops early but then climbs steadily, jumping sharply around Nov. 24–25 and holding near a roughly 2 percent gain by Nov. 26. BTC Cumulative Return by Session. Source: Velo / X By contrast, European hours remain negative even after a mid-week recovery. The purple line sinks deeply on Nov. 21, then edges higher but still ends the period several percentage points below the flat line. This suggests Europe is no longer leading the sell-side pressure, yet buyers there have not fully reversed the earlier drawdown. Asia continues to show the weakest profile. The yellow APAC line slides soon after Nov. 20 and spends most of the week between roughly minus 5 and minus 7 percent. Ted Pillows, who shared the chart, noted that Asian hours have again been the dominant selling window for Bitcoin this year, while U.S. traders are once more providing net demand. Crypto Fear and Greed Index Returns to Extreme Fear at 20 Meanwhile, crypto sentiment has dropped back into “extreme fear” even as Bitcoin trades far below its prior peak. The latest Crypto Fear and Greed Index reading stands at 20, double last week’s score of 10 when Bitcoin briefly touched 80,000 dollars, according to data shared by Coin Bureau. The outlet added that today’s mood mirrors the atmosphere…

