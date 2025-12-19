The post A Token Of The Voyager Loyalty Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Published: Dec 09, 2025 at 17:53 Voyager Token (VGX) is the native utility token of the Voyager cryptocurrency trading platform. Voyager is a crypto brokerage app that enables users to trade a wide range of cryptocurrencies. VGX plays a central role in the Voyager ecosystem and offers various benefits and use cases for platform users. Voyager offers a loyalty program where VGX holders can earn rewards, cashback, and other benefits based on their VGX holdings. Voyager Token (VGX) VGX was initially created as part of the Voyager Loyalty Program, where users can earn rewards for holding VGX. The more VGX you hold in your Voyager account, the higher your interest rate on your cryptocurrency balances. Voyager offers interest on certain cryptocurrencies, and VGX holders can earn higher interest rates. The more VGX you hold, the more interest you can earn on your crypto. Some exchanges and wallets support VGX staking, where users can lock up VGX to secure the network and receive rewards in return. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Expert in finance, blockchain, NFT, metaverse, and web3 writer with great technical research proficiency and over 15 years of experience. Source: https://coinidol.com/voyager-token-vgx/

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.