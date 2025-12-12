Not Even $50 Of Crypto Stolen From Large-Scale NPM Attack

Hackers have only managed to steal $50 worth of crypto from a massive supply chain hack affecting JavaScript software libraries, industry security researchers say. Crypto intelligence platform Security Alliance shared the findings on Monday after hackers broke into the node package manager (NPM) account of a well-known software developer and added malware to popular JavaScript libraries that have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, potentially putting countless crypto projects at risk. Ethereum and Solana wallets were specifically targeted, Security Alliance said. Fortunately, less than $50 has been stolen from the crypto space so far, the security firm said, identifying Ethereum wallet address "0xFc4a48" as what it believes to be the only malicious address so far. It added on X: "Picture this: you compromise the account of a NPM developer whose packages are downloaded more than 2 billion times per week. You could have unfettered access to millions of developer workstations. Untold riches await you. The world is your oyster. You profit less than 50 USD." Source: Security Alliance "The hacker didn't fully capitalize on the amount of access they had. It's like finding the keycard to Fort Knox and using it as a bookmark. The malware was widespread but at this point is nearly completely neutralized," pseudonymous SEAL security researcher Samczsun told Cointelegraph in a separate comment. The $50 figure was, however, bumped up from five cents a few hours earlier, suggesting the potential damage may still be unfolding. ETH, memecoin among small amount of crypto stolen The five cents stolen were in Ether (ETH) while another $20 worth of a memecoin was compromised, Security Alliance said. Etherscan data shows the malicious address has received Brett (BRETT), Andy (ANDY), Dork Lord (DORK), Ethervista (VISTA), and Gondola (GONDOLA) memecoins so far. Crypto projects that didn't download the NPMs still at…