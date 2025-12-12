Vision to Gambian Dalasi Conversion Table
VSN to GMD Conversion Table
- 1 VSN6.68 GMD
- 2 VSN13.36 GMD
- 3 VSN20.03 GMD
- 4 VSN26.71 GMD
- 5 VSN33.39 GMD
- 6 VSN40.07 GMD
- 7 VSN46.74 GMD
- 8 VSN53.42 GMD
- 9 VSN60.10 GMD
- 10 VSN66.78 GMD
- 50 VSN333.89 GMD
- 100 VSN667.77 GMD
- 1,000 VSN6,677.73 GMD
- 5,000 VSN33,388.65 GMD
- 10,000 VSN66,777.29 GMD
The table above displays real-time Vision to Gambian Dalasi (VSN to GMD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 VSN to 10,000 VSN. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked VSN amounts using the latest GMD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom VSN to GMD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GMD to VSN Conversion Table
- 1 GMD0.1497 VSN
- 2 GMD0.2995 VSN
- 3 GMD0.4492 VSN
- 4 GMD0.5990 VSN
- 5 GMD0.7487 VSN
- 6 GMD0.8985 VSN
- 7 GMD1.0482 VSN
- 8 GMD1.198 VSN
- 9 GMD1.347 VSN
- 10 GMD1.497 VSN
- 50 GMD7.487 VSN
- 100 GMD14.97 VSN
- 1,000 GMD149.7 VSN
- 5,000 GMD748.7 VSN
- 10,000 GMD1,497 VSN
The table above shows real-time Gambian Dalasi to Vision (GMD to VSN) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GMD to 10,000 GMD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Vision you can get at current rates based on commonly used GMD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Vision (VSN) is currently trading at D 6.68 GMD , reflecting a -1.28% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at D6.87M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of D23.03B GMD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Vision Price page.
251.74B GMD
Circulation Supply
6.87M
24-Hour Trading Volume
23.03B GMD
Market Cap
-1.28%
Price Change (1D)
D 0.0967
24H High
D 0.09112
24H Low
The VSN to GMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Vision's fluctuations against GMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Vision price.
VSN to GMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 VSN = 6.68 GMD | 1 GMD = 0.1497 VSN
Today, the exchange rate for 1 VSN to GMD is 6.68 GMD.
Buying 5 VSN will cost 33.39 GMD and 10 VSN is valued at 66.78 GMD.
1 GMD can be traded for 0.1497 VSN.
50 GMD can be converted to 7.487 VSN, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 VSN to GMD has changed by +0.27% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.28%, reaching a high of 7.05722887670329 GMD and a low of 6.649996848450919 GMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 VSN was 6.807635052935708 GMD, which represents a -1.91% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, VSN has changed by -5.561125547102282 GMD, resulting in a -45.44% change in its value.
All About Vision (VSN)
Now that you have calculated the price of Vision (VSN), you can learn more about Vision directly at MEXC. Learn about VSN past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Vision, trading pairs, and more.
VSN to GMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Vision (VSN) has fluctuated between 6.649996848450919 GMD and 7.05722887670329 GMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 6.61715555584992 GMD to a high of 7.224354565717256 GMD. You can view detailed VSN to GMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|D 6.56
|D 6.56
|D 6.56
|D 12.4
|Low
|D 6.56
|D 6.56
|D 4.37
|D 4.37
|Average
|D 6.56
|D 6.56
|D 5.83
|D 8.02
|Volatility
|+5.93%
|+9.13%
|+32.43%
|+61.56%
|Change
|-2.86%
|+0.32%
|-1.95%
|-45.20%
Vision Price Forecast in GMD for 2026 and 2030
Vision’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential VSN to GMD forecasts for the coming years:
VSN Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Vision could reach approximately D7.01 GMD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
VSN Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, VSN may rise to around D8.52 GMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Vision Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
VSN Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
VSN/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of VSN Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Vision is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell VSN at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore VSN Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Vision futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Vision
Looking to add Vision to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Vision › or Get started now ›
VSN and GMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Vision (VSN) vs USD: Market Comparison
Vision Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0915
- 7-Day Change: +0.27%
- 30-Day Trend: -1.91%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including VSN, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GMD, the USD price of VSN remains the primary market benchmark.
[VSN Price] [VSN to USD]
Gambian Dalasi (GMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GMD/USD): 0.01369856352068425
- 7-Day Change: -0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of VSN.
- A weaker GMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy VSN securely with GMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the VSN to GMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Vision (VSN) and Gambian Dalasi (GMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in VSN, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the VSN to GMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GMD's strength. When GMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like VSN, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Vision, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for VSN may rise, impacting its conversion to GMD.
Convert VSN to GMD Instantly
Use our real-time VSN to GMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert VSN to GMD?
Enter the Amount of VSN
Start by entering how much VSN you want to convert into GMD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live VSN to GMD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date VSN to GMD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about VSN and GMD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add VSN to your portfolio? Learn how to buy VSN with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the VSN to GMD exchange rate calculated?
The VSN to GMD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of VSN (often in USD or USDT), converted to GMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the VSN to GMD rate change so frequently?
VSN to GMD rate changes so frequently because both Vision and Gambian Dalasi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed VSN to GMD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the VSN to GMD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the VSN to GMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert VSN to GMD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my VSN to GMD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of VSN against GMD over time?
You can understand the VSN against GMD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the VSN to GMD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GMD, impacting the conversion rate even if VSN stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the VSN to GMD exchange rate?
Vision halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the VSN to GMD rate.
Can I compare the VSN to GMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the VSN to GMD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the VSN to GMD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Vision price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the VSN to GMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GMD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target VSN to GMD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Vision and the Gambian Dalasi?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Vision and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting VSN to GMD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GMD into VSN of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is VSN to GMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor VSN prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, VSN to GMD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the VSN to GMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GMD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive VSN to GMD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Vision News and Market Updates
Holders of at least 252 Binance Alpha Points can claim 400 Vision tokens (VSN).
PANews reported on November 28th that Binance announced an airdrop of Alpha Vision (VSN) tokens. Users holding at least 252 Binance Alpha Points can claim 400 VSN tokens on a first-come, first-served basis. If the event continues, the points threshold will automatically decrease by 5 points every five minutes.2025/11/28
Binance Alpha Initiates Vision Token Airdrop Event
The post Binance Alpha Initiates Vision Token Airdrop Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Binance Alpha starts Vision (VSN) airdrop for eligible Alpha users. Users need 252 Alpha points to claim 400 VSN tokens. If tokens are unclaimed, the point threshold decreases gradually. Binance Alpha, operated by Binance, has opened claims for the Vision (VSN) airdrop on November 28. Users can claim tokens using Alpha points on a first-come, first-served basis. This event affects Vision (VSN) distribution and market liquidity, incentivizing early participation through decreasing Alpha point thresholds and enhancing user engagement on Binance’s platform. Binance Alpha Rolls Out Vision Token Airdrop System The event’s urgency may elevate user engagement and interest in Vision tokens, influencing the token’s initial market movements. If tokens remain unclaimed, the points requirement decreases, potentially broadening access and participation. Market participants have reacted to Binance’s initiative by closely watching the distribution’s outcome and its effects on Vision tokens’ availability and trading dynamics. Here is the latest reflecting on these activities. Market participants have reacted to Binance’s initiative by closely watching the distribution’s outcome and its effects on Vision tokens’ availability and trading dynamics. Here is the latest reflecting on these activities. Vision Token Airdrop Impacts Market Volume and Price Trends Did you know? Binance Alpha’s point-based airdrop strategy, used in earlier releases, often results in brief surges in user engagement and liquidity. Vision (VSN) tokens are currently priced at $0.08, with a market capitalization of $286,112,925. The fully diluted market cap stands at $351,295,037. Recent data show a 24-hour trading volume of $22,744,555, reflecting a 15.39% increase. Vision’s price movements indicate a 5.07% rise in 24 hours, 20.96% gain over 7 days, but a 26.03% drop over 30 days per CoinMarketCap. Vision(VSN), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:21 UTC on November 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests this airdrop may enhance market liquidity, particularly for…2025/11/28
A wallet suspected to belong to the Vision project team sent $992,000 worth of VSN tokens to a centralized exchange.
PANews reported on December 12 that, according to onchainschool.pro, the Vision project team's wallet sent $992,000 worth of VSN tokens to Bitget early this morning2025/12/12
Explore More About Vision
Vision Price
Learn more about Vision (VSN) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Vision Price Prediction
Explore VSN forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Vision may be headed.
How to Buy Vision
Want to buy Vision? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
VSN/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade VSN/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
VSN USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on VSN with leverage. Explore VSN USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More Vision to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to GMD Conversions
Why Buy Vision with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Vision.
Join millions of users and buy Vision with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.