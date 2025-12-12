The post Binance Alpha Initiates Vision Token Airdrop Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Binance Alpha starts Vision (VSN) airdrop for eligible Alpha users. Users need 252 Alpha points to claim 400 VSN tokens. If tokens are unclaimed, the point threshold decreases gradually. Binance Alpha, operated by Binance, has opened claims for the Vision (VSN) airdrop on November 28. Users can claim tokens using Alpha points on a first-come, first-served basis. This event affects Vision (VSN) distribution and market liquidity, incentivizing early participation through decreasing Alpha point thresholds and enhancing user engagement on Binance’s platform. Binance Alpha Rolls Out Vision Token Airdrop System The event’s urgency may elevate user engagement and interest in Vision tokens, influencing the token’s initial market movements. If tokens remain unclaimed, the points requirement decreases, potentially broadening access and participation. Market participants have reacted to Binance’s initiative by closely watching the distribution’s outcome and its effects on Vision tokens’ availability and trading dynamics. Here is the latest reflecting on these activities. Market participants have reacted to Binance’s initiative by closely watching the distribution’s outcome and its effects on Vision tokens’ availability and trading dynamics. Here is the latest reflecting on these activities. Vision Token Airdrop Impacts Market Volume and Price Trends Did you know? Binance Alpha’s point-based airdrop strategy, used in earlier releases, often results in brief surges in user engagement and liquidity. Vision (VSN) tokens are currently priced at $0.08, with a market capitalization of $286,112,925. The fully diluted market cap stands at $351,295,037. Recent data show a 24-hour trading volume of $22,744,555, reflecting a 15.39% increase. Vision’s price movements indicate a 5.07% rise in 24 hours, 20.96% gain over 7 days, but a 26.03% drop over 30 days per CoinMarketCap. Vision(VSN), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:21 UTC on November 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests this airdrop may enhance market liquidity, particularly for…

