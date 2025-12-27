UK finally amends property law to recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets

The post UK finally amends property law to recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK has formally recognized cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as personal property in a historic overhaul of property law. The new Property Act 2025, which received royal assent this week, clarifies that digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, can enjoy the same legal protections as traditional property. In a speech to the House of Lords on Tuesday, Lord Speaker John McFall said the Property Bill had received royal assent from King Charles, officially making it law. That means, crypto users will be subjected to the same rights and protections as those who own traditional forms of property, such as physical property, stocks, or intellectual property. UK law will simplify ownership cases and facilitate stolen asset recovery Under the current English and Welsh law, personal property generally falls into two categories: “things in possession” (examples are physical objects, like cars or jewellery) and “things in action” (intangible rights, such as debts). But digital assets — including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoins, and potentially other electronic “things” — did not fit neatly into either category. The new law changes that, establishing a third category: digital or electronic things, which may be regarded as personal property. As the statute states, a “thing (including a thing that is digital or electronic in nature)” is not automatically excluded from being personal property solely because it does not fall into the traditional possession-or-action categories. Freddie New, who heads policy at Bitcoin Policy UK and is the CEO of B HODL, views the new property law as a tremendous boon for Bitcoin users throughout the UK. Moreover, after the announcement of the bill’s enactment, the advocacy group CryptoUK gave similar remarks. It stated, “UK courts have already treated digital assets as property, but that was all through case-by-case judgments. Parliament has now written this principle…