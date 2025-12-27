The post UK finally amends property law to recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK has formally recognized cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as personal property in a historic overhaul of property law. The new Property Act 2025, which received royal assent this week, clarifies that digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, can enjoy the same legal protections as traditional property. In a speech to the House of Lords on Tuesday, Lord Speaker John McFall said the Property Bill had received royal assent from King Charles, officially making it law. That means, crypto users will be subjected to the same rights and protections as those who own traditional forms of property, such as physical property, stocks, or intellectual property. UK law will simplify ownership cases and facilitate stolen asset recovery Under the current English and Welsh law, personal property generally falls into two categories: “things in possession” (examples are physical objects, like cars or jewellery) and “things in action” (intangible rights, such as debts). But digital assets — including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoins, and potentially other electronic “things” — did not fit neatly into either category. The new law changes that, establishing a third category: digital or electronic things, which may be regarded as personal property. As the statute states, a “thing (including a thing that is digital or electronic in nature)” is not automatically excluded from being personal property solely because it does not fall into the traditional possession-or-action categories. Freddie New, who heads policy at Bitcoin Policy UK and is the CEO of B HODL, views the new property law as a tremendous boon for Bitcoin users throughout the UK. Moreover, after the announcement of the bill’s enactment, the advocacy group CryptoUK gave similar remarks. It stated, “UK courts have already treated digital assets as property, but that was all through case-by-case judgments. Parliament has now written this principle…

The post Crypto Scammers are Targeting UK Media to Promote Fake Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new scam technique is hitting the UK, as crypto criminals are impersonating respected publications like the BBC. These fake news bulletins can contain fraudulent investment opportunities or phishing attacks. One nasty incident targeted victims of a CEX data breach, then used a fake government warning to describe the security incident. This strategy enabled hackers to steal £2.1 million from one victim alone. New Scams Hit the UK The UK has dealt with social media crypto scams for several years now, and a new wave of operations is cropping up. In recent days, both the BBC and local Welsh media outlets have reported on a disturbing new trend: impersonating the publications themselves. “There are fake articles circulating which appear to be news pieces encouraging people to invest in cryptocurrency schemes. One of these articles has been designed to look as if it is on WalesOnline. It is being promoted on Facebook and claims that the scheme is backed by the Welsh Government,” claimed David James, Editor at WalesOnline. Essentially, these hackers run phony token advertisements or scam warnings, which are made to look like they’re from the UK government or respected media institutions. They include further details like fake quotes or footage to help sell the illusion. Devastating Social Engineering Tricks Recently, plenty of crypto criminals have used fake website clones to lure potential victims. This tactic is certainly a global trend. One UK operation, though, is a particularly insidious scam innovation. It used information from a data breach to target victims, which is also fairly common. However, criminals combined them in a truly novel way. The scam consisted of a fake BBC warning describing the data breach. A user might be vaguely aware that their data has been compromised, and then see a “news bulletin” describing the incident. This…

