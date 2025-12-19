For Good’ Premiere Gets Jail Time

The post For Good’ Premiere Gets Jail Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – NOVEMBER 13: Ariana Grande attends the “Wicked: For Good” Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images) Getty Images The Australian man who allegedly jumped a barrier to grab Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good Asia-Pacific premiere in Singapore last week is going behind bars for his actions. In various videos posted on social media last week— including the alleged intruder’s own Instagram page — Johnson Wen, 26, is shown jumping a barrier at the Wicked: For Good red carpet premiere in Singapore on Thursday and charging at Grande. Once Wen reached the film star, he aggressively puts his arm around the actor’s shoulders and neck and yanks her toward him as he jumps up and down. ForbesPhotos: Stars Attending Oscars’ 2025 Governors Awards CeremonyBy Tim Lammers Grande was walking hand-in-hand with Wicked: For Good co-star Michelle Yeoh at the time. In the video, once Wen grabs Grande, the actor’s co-star Cynthia Erivo rushes toward Wen and pushes him away as bodyguards move in. Alongside the video of the incident on his Instagram page, Wen wrote, “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You” along with a heart emoji. After he was apprehended by authorities, Wen returned to his Instagram page Thursday night and wrote that he was “free after being arrested,” the BBC reported. The BBC added that Wen was “charged with being a public nuisance by a Singapore court” and that he intended on pleading guilty to the charge. Forbes‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ Is Now Streaming – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers On Monday, Wen followed through on his promise to plead and was sentenced to nine days in a Singapore prison, the BBC reported. The BBC noted…