The 2025 U.S. Open Pool Championship Trophy at Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ. Matchroom. World Nineball Tour. The 2025 LiveSB.io US Open Pool Championship reached its thrilling conclusion on Saturday, August 23, at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City. In a final that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Singapore's Aloysius Yapp emerged victorious over defending champion and World No.1 Fedor Gorst 13-11 to claim the $100,000 top prize and his first U.S. Open crown. As a marquee stop on the World Nineball Tour (WNT), the US Open brought together 256 of the world's elite players, including 14 former champions, in a format designed to test both skill and endurance. Competitors battled through double elimination until the Last 64 before the tournament shifted to high-stakes single elimination. Aloysius Yapp of Singapore lines up a shot during the 2025 U.S. Open Pool Championship final at Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City. Matchroom. World Nineball Tour. The semifinal lineup reflected the global nature of the sport: Yapp (Singapore), Gorst (USA/Russia), Ko Ping Chung (Chinese Taipei), and Johann Chua (Philippines). The event reinforced its standing as the most international and fiercely contested showcase of nineball in the United States. Guiding the US Open's evolution is Emily Frazer, CEO of Matchroom Multi Sport and Director of Matchroom Sport. Under her leadership, the tournament has grown from a prestigious American championship into a centerpiece of Matchroom's global strategy for the World Nineball Tour. Frazer spoke with Forbes about the championship, the challenges of building nineball in the United States, and her vision for the sport's next chapter. Building The Next Generation Of Nineball Emily Frazer, CEO of Matchroom Multi Sport and Director of Matchroom Sport, at the 2025 U.S. Open Pool Championship, Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ. Matchroom. World Nineball Tour. For Frazer, the U.S. Open…

