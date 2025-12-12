The post Spotify Wrapped Drops Soon—After Heavily Criticized 2024 Edition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Spotify’s personalized end-of-year listening summaries may come out this week if the streaming service sticks to its annual release strategy, though it is already facing scrutiny from fans underwhelmed by last year’s edition. Spotify Wrapped likely comes out this week. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Spotify began teasing its annual Wrapped campaign over the weekend in a TikTok post, which included different versions of the Spotify logo modeled after popular artists from this year, which fans have decoded to include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Katseye and PinkPantheress. Spotify hasn’t yet revealed which day users can access their Wrapped, which typically includes statistics like a user’s most-played artists and songs of the year. The Wrapped campaign has become a key marketing strategy for Spotify and a fan-favorite feature, but users are already sounding off on social media in hopes this year’s edition will be an improvement over last year, which some criticized for lacking interesting insights and relying on AI-generated content. “Is it gonna be awful AI slop like last year?” one of the top comments on Spotify’s recent TikTok says. Forbes reached out to Spotify for comment. When Will Spotify Wrapped 2025 Come Out? Spotify has released its Wrapped packages on a Wednesday in the last week of November or first week of December over the past several years. If tradition holds, Wednesday, Dec. 3 may be the most likely release date. Read More Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/12/01/spotify-wrapped-could-drop-this-week-as-fan-pressure-mounts-after-panned-2024-edition/

The post Bitcoin continues slide that’s roiling markets, threatens to break below $80,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHONGQING, CHINA – JULY 17: In this photo illustration, a person holds a physical representation of a Bitcoin (BTC) coin in front of a screen displaying a candlestick chart of Bitcoin’s latest price movements on July 17, 2025 in Chongqing, China. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) Cheng Xin | Getty Images News | Getty Images Bitcoin tumbled as much as 6% early Friday, hovering at one point just above its critical $80,000 support level, as investors continued their flight from risk-on assets to more defensive plays. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization hit $80,548 at around 7:30 a.m. ET, marking is lowest price since April 11. It has since regained some of its losses to trade down 1.5% to $85,104.38, according to Coin Metrics. The cryptocurrency is down about 10% since the beginning of the week and roughly 24% over the last month. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Bitcoin value year to date The token’s slide follows mounting pressure in the U.S. stock market, which has led investors to rotate out of volatile assets like crypto and artifical intelligence stocks into safe-havens such as gold. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2% on Thursday, as a rally sparked by Nvidia‘s blockbuster earnings on Wednesday lost steam. Its fizzling underscores investors’ increasing scrutiny of sky-high AI valuations. Investors in AI also often hold bitcoin, linking the two trades. Bitcoin is now down 9% since the beginning of the year, despite smashing several price records following President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. Amid the administration’s pro-crypto policies, it last sailed to a record high just north of $126,000 in early October. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/11/21/bitcoin-continues-slide-thats-roiling-markets-threatens-to-break-below-80000.html

The post Amazon And Walmart Diverge On ChatGPT Shopping Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What’s the right approach to ChatGPT? No one can know for sure yet. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) Getty Images ChatGPT is reshaping how shoppers find products online — and Walmart is benefiting far more than Amazon. In August, 20% of the people who landed on Walmart.com by clicking a link on another site got there from ChatGPT, according to Similarweb, a web‑traffic analytics company. While total shopping activity through ChatGPT is still small, it is growing quickly. Etsy now gets more than 20% of its referral traffic from ChatGPT and Target gets about 15%. On Amazon, though, the share of referral traffic from ChatGPT is under 3% — and it is unlikely to rise soon. The gap says a lot about the different business models at Amazon and Walmart, and how each company thinks about its relationship with shoppers. The Amazon Way: Protecting Its Advertising Engine Amazon has become such an important marketplace that research firm Jungle Scout estimates 56% of consumers begin their online product searches on Amazon.com. That makes Amazon more than a retailer. It makes it one of the most valuable advertising platforms in the world. According to Marketplace Pulse, advertisers spent over $50 billion last year to reach shoppers on Amazon’s site, and that money flows right onto Amazon’s income statement. If consumers start their shopping search in ChatGPT or another AI chatbot instead, they see fewer of those Amazon ads. So Amazon blocks AI chatbots from scraping its site for the detailed product data they need to make the best and most thoughtful recommendations. Shoppers go to Amazon to buy products. Sellers go there because they must, and then pay fees and advertising costs to win visibility and sales. On Amazon, both sides pay to participate. What a great business model. Allowing AI…

