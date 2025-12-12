Amazon And Walmart Diverge On ChatGPT Shopping Strategy

What's the right approach to ChatGPT? No one can know for sure yet. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) Getty Images ChatGPT is reshaping how shoppers find products online — and Walmart is benefiting far more than Amazon. In August, 20% of the people who landed on Walmart.com by clicking a link on another site got there from ChatGPT, according to Similarweb, a web‑traffic analytics company. While total shopping activity through ChatGPT is still small, it is growing quickly. Etsy now gets more than 20% of its referral traffic from ChatGPT and Target gets about 15%. On Amazon, though, the share of referral traffic from ChatGPT is under 3% — and it is unlikely to rise soon. The gap says a lot about the different business models at Amazon and Walmart, and how each company thinks about its relationship with shoppers. The Amazon Way: Protecting Its Advertising Engine Amazon has become such an important marketplace that research firm Jungle Scout estimates 56% of consumers begin their online product searches on Amazon.com. That makes Amazon more than a retailer. It makes it one of the most valuable advertising platforms in the world. According to Marketplace Pulse, advertisers spent over $50 billion last year to reach shoppers on Amazon's site, and that money flows right onto Amazon's income statement. If consumers start their shopping search in ChatGPT or another AI chatbot instead, they see fewer of those Amazon ads. So Amazon blocks AI chatbots from scraping its site for the detailed product data they need to make the best and most thoughtful recommendations. Shoppers go to Amazon to buy products. Sellers go there because they must, and then pay fees and advertising costs to win visibility and sales. On Amazon, both sides pay to participate. What a great business model. Allowing AI…