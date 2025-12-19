XION to Guinean Franc Conversion Table
XION to GNF Conversion Table
- 1 XION1,802.96 GNF
- 2 XION3,605.92 GNF
- 3 XION5,408.88 GNF
- 4 XION7,211.84 GNF
- 5 XION9,014.79 GNF
- 6 XION10,817.75 GNF
- 7 XION12,620.71 GNF
- 8 XION14,423.67 GNF
- 9 XION16,226.63 GNF
- 10 XION18,029.59 GNF
- 50 XION90,147.94 GNF
- 100 XION180,295.89 GNF
- 1,000 XION1,802,958.89 GNF
- 5,000 XION9,014,794.47 GNF
- 10,000 XION18,029,588.93 GNF
The table above displays real-time XION to Guinean Franc (XION to GNF) conversions across a range of values, from 1 XION to 10,000 XION. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked XION amounts using the latest GNF market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom XION to GNF amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GNF to XION Conversion Table
- 1 GNF0.0005546 XION
- 2 GNF0.001109 XION
- 3 GNF0.001663 XION
- 4 GNF0.002218 XION
- 5 GNF0.002773 XION
- 6 GNF0.003327 XION
- 7 GNF0.003882 XION
- 8 GNF0.004437 XION
- 9 GNF0.004991 XION
- 10 GNF0.005546 XION
- 50 GNF0.02773 XION
- 100 GNF0.05546 XION
- 1,000 GNF0.5546 XION
- 5,000 GNF2.773 XION
- 10,000 GNF5.546 XION
The table above shows real-time Guinean Franc to XION (GNF to XION) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GNF to 10,000 GNF. It serves as a quick reference to see how much XION you can get at current rates based on commonly used GNF amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
XION (XION) is currently trading at GFr 1,802.96 GNF , reflecting a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at GFr-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of GFr-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated XION Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.63%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The XION to GNF trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track XION's fluctuations against GNF. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current XION price.
XION to GNF Conversion Summary
As of | 1 XION = 1,802.96 GNF | 1 GNF = 0.0005546 XION
Today, the exchange rate for 1 XION to GNF is 1,802.96 GNF.
Buying 5 XION will cost 9,014.79 GNF and 10 XION is valued at 18,029.59 GNF.
1 GNF can be traded for 0.0005546 XION.
50 GNF can be converted to 0.02773 XION, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 XION to GNF has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.63%, reaching a high of -- GNF and a low of -- GNF.
One month ago, the value of 1 XION was -- GNF, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, XION has changed by -- GNF, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About XION (XION)
Now that you have calculated the price of XION (XION), you can learn more about XION directly at MEXC. Learn about XION past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy XION, trading pairs, and more.
XION to GNF Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, XION (XION) has fluctuated between -- GNF and -- GNF, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1,684.9184224141554 GNF to a high of 2,245.392064742891 GNF. You can view detailed XION to GNF price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|GFr 1836.18
|GFr 2185.93
|GFr 10929.67
|GFr 10929.67
|Low
|GFr 1748.74
|GFr 1661.31
|GFr 1661.31
|GFr 1661.31
|Average
|GFr 1748.74
|GFr 1836.18
|GFr 2972.87
|GFr 4634.18
|Volatility
|+3.16%
|+25.92%
|+264.06%
|+121.42%
|Change
|-1.29%
|-16.74%
|-48.57%
|-76.35%
XION Price Forecast in GNF for 2026 and 2030
XION’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential XION to GNF forecasts for the coming years:
XION Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, XION could reach approximately GFr1,893.11 GNF, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
XION Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, XION may rise to around GFr2,301.08 GNF, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our XION Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
XION Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
XION/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of XION Spot trading pairs, covering markets where XION is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell XION at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore XION Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of XION futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy XION
Looking to add XION to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy XION › or Get started now ›
XION and GNF in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
XION (XION) vs USD: Market Comparison
XION Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.2062
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including XION, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GNF, the USD price of XION remains the primary market benchmark.
[XION Price] [XION to USD]
Guinean Franc (GNF) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GNF/USD): 0.00011439386538370834
- 7-Day Change: -0.76%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.76%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GNF means you will pay less to get the same amount of XION.
- A weaker GNF means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy XION securely with GNF on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the XION to GNF Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between XION (XION) and Guinean Franc (GNF) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in XION, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the XION to GNF rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GNF-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GNF Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GNF's strength. When GNF weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like XION, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like XION, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for XION may rise, impacting its conversion to GNF.
Convert XION to GNF Instantly
Use our real-time XION to GNF converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert XION to GNF?
Enter the Amount of XION
Start by entering how much XION you want to convert into GNF using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live XION to GNF Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date XION to GNF exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about XION and GNF.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add XION to your portfolio? Learn how to buy XION with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the XION to GNF exchange rate calculated?
The XION to GNF exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of XION (often in USD or USDT), converted to GNF using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the XION to GNF rate change so frequently?
XION to GNF rate changes so frequently because both XION and Guinean Franc are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed XION to GNF rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the XION to GNF rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the XION to GNF rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert XION to GNF or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my XION to GNF conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of XION against GNF over time?
You can understand the XION against GNF price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the XION to GNF rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GNF, impacting the conversion rate even if XION stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the XION to GNF exchange rate?
XION halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the XION to GNF rate.
Can I compare the XION to GNF rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the XION to GNF rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the XION to GNF rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the XION price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the XION to GNF conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GNF markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target XION to GNF price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences XION and the Guinean Franc?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both XION and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting XION to GNF and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GNF into XION of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is XION to GNF a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor XION prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, XION to GNF can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the XION to GNF rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GNF against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive XION to GNF rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
XION News and Market Updates
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.