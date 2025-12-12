XL1 to Liberian Dollar Conversion Table
XL1 to LRD Conversion Table
- 1 XL10.12 LRD
- 2 XL10.24 LRD
- 3 XL10.37 LRD
- 4 XL10.49 LRD
- 5 XL10.61 LRD
- 6 XL10.73 LRD
- 7 XL10.85 LRD
- 8 XL10.98 LRD
- 9 XL11.10 LRD
- 10 XL11.22 LRD
- 50 XL16.10 LRD
- 100 XL112.21 LRD
- 1,000 XL1122.08 LRD
- 5,000 XL1610.38 LRD
- 10,000 XL11,220.76 LRD
The table above displays real-time XL1 to Liberian Dollar (XL1 to LRD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 XL1 to 10,000 XL1. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked XL1 amounts using the latest LRD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom XL1 to LRD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
LRD to XL1 Conversion Table
- 1 LRD8.191 XL1
- 2 LRD16.38 XL1
- 3 LRD24.57 XL1
- 4 LRD32.76 XL1
- 5 LRD40.95 XL1
- 6 LRD49.14 XL1
- 7 LRD57.34 XL1
- 8 LRD65.53 XL1
- 9 LRD73.72 XL1
- 10 LRD81.91 XL1
- 50 LRD409.5 XL1
- 100 LRD819.1 XL1
- 1,000 LRD8,191 XL1
- 5,000 LRD40,958 XL1
- 10,000 LRD81,916 XL1
The table above shows real-time Liberian Dollar to XL1 (LRD to XL1) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 LRD to 10,000 LRD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much XL1 you can get at current rates based on commonly used LRD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
XL1 (XL1) is currently trading at L$ 0.12 LRD , reflecting a -0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at L$122.56K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of L$700.62M LRD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated XL1 Price page.
1.02T LRD
Circulation Supply
122.56K
24-Hour Trading Volume
700.62M LRD
Market Cap
-0.69%
Price Change (1D)
L$ 0.0007316
24H High
L$ 0.0006829
24H Low
The XL1 to LRD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track XL1's fluctuations against LRD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current XL1 price.
XL1 to LRD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 XL1 = 0.12 LRD | 1 LRD = 8.191 XL1
Today, the exchange rate for 1 XL1 to LRD is 0.12 LRD.
Buying 5 XL1 will cost 0.61 LRD and 10 XL1 is valued at 1.22 LRD.
1 LRD can be traded for 8.191 XL1.
50 LRD can be converted to 409.5 XL1, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 XL1 to LRD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.69%, reaching a high of 0.12949209471819226 LRD and a low of 0.12087226829285605 LRD.
One month ago, the value of 1 XL1 was 0.12520873127890814 LRD, which represents a -2.51% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, XL1 has changed by 0.033576613406289056 LRD, resulting in a +37.94% change in its value.
All About XL1 (XL1)
Now that you have calculated the price of XL1 (XL1), you can learn more about XL1 directly at MEXC. Learn about XL1 past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy XL1, trading pairs, and more.
XL1 to LRD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, XL1 (XL1) has fluctuated between 0.12087226829285605 LRD and 0.12949209471819226 LRD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.10973906332050191 LRD to a high of 0.15575867051942208 LRD. You can view detailed XL1 to LRD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|Low
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|Average
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|Volatility
|+6.96%
|+37.83%
|+277.54%
|+935.02%
|Change
|-1.38%
|+0.36%
|-2.50%
|+37.94%
XL1 Price Forecast in LRD for 2026 and 2030
XL1’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential XL1 to LRD forecasts for the coming years:
XL1 Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, XL1 could reach approximately L$0.13 LRD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
XL1 Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, XL1 may rise to around L$0.16 LRD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our XL1 Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
XL1 Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
XL1/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of XL1 Spot trading pairs, covering markets where XL1 is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell XL1 at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore XL1 Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of XL1 futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy XL1
Looking to add XL1 to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy XL1 ›
XL1 and LRD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
XL1 (XL1) vs USD: Market Comparison
XL1 Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0006897
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: -2.51%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including XL1, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to LRD, the USD price of XL1 remains the primary market benchmark.

Liberian Dollar (LRD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (LRD/USD): 0.005648918399616904
- 7-Day Change: +2.41%
- 30-Day Trend: +2.41%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger LRD means you will pay less to get the same amount of XL1.
- A weaker LRD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

What Influences the XL1 to LRD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between XL1 (XL1) and Liberian Dollar (LRD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in XL1, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the XL1 to LRD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and LRD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. LRD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence LRD's strength. When LRD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like XL1, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like XL1, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for XL1 may rise, impacting its conversion to LRD.
Convert XL1 to LRD Instantly
Use our real-time XL1 to LRD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert XL1 to LRD?
Enter the Amount of XL1
Start by entering how much XL1 you want to convert into LRD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live XL1 to LRD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date XL1 to LRD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about XL1 and LRD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add XL1 to your portfolio? Learn how to buy XL1 with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the XL1 to LRD exchange rate calculated?
The XL1 to LRD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of XL1 (often in USD or USDT), converted to LRD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the XL1 to LRD rate change so frequently?
XL1 to LRD rate changes so frequently because both XL1 and Liberian Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed XL1 to LRD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the XL1 to LRD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the XL1 to LRD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert XL1 to LRD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my XL1 to LRD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of XL1 against LRD over time?
You can understand the XL1 against LRD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the XL1 to LRD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken LRD, impacting the conversion rate even if XL1 stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the XL1 to LRD exchange rate?
XL1 halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the XL1 to LRD rate.
Can I compare the XL1 to LRD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the XL1 to LRD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the XL1 to LRD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the XL1 price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the XL1 to LRD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but LRD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target XL1 to LRD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences XL1 and the Liberian Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both XL1 and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting XL1 to LRD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your LRD into XL1 of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is XL1 to LRD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor XL1 prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, XL1 to LRD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the XL1 to LRD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen LRD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive XL1 to LRD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
XL1 News and Market Updates
XYO layer 1 blockchain launches alongside XL1 utility token
XYO has launched XYO Layer 1, a blockchain for high-volume, real-time data applications, introducing a dual-token model with XYO for governance and XL1 for network utility. XYO, the first and one of the largest DePIN project with over 10 million…2025/09/16
Vanguard Executive Labels Bitcoin Speculative, Sees Potential Value in Instability
The post Vanguard Executive Labels Bitcoin Speculative, Sees Potential Value in Instability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vanguard’s new policy allows clients2025/12/13
Trump Signals Imminent Decision on Fed Chair Amid Push for Rate Cuts, Bullish for Crypto
US President Donald Trump has indicated he will soon decide on the next Federal Reserve Chair, while discussing his potential influence on interest rate policies. In recent remarks, Trump stated, "I'll be making a decision over the next few weeks," highlighting his intent to shape monetary policy in ways that could favor continued rate reductions—a development with positive implications for cryptocurrency markets.2025/12/13
The AI Bubble Isn’t Just Affecting Bitcoin—Even Stocks Are Floundering
The so-called "AI bubble" is extending its reach beyond cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, now causing ripples in traditional stock markets where overhyped AI investments are leading to widespread floundering. As enthusiasm for artificial intelligence cools, both digital assets and equities are facing corrections, highlighting the interconnected risks of tech-driven market euphoria.2025/12/13
Why Buy XL1 with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy XL1.

Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.