The post Metallicus Ecosystem Explained: XPR Network, Metal Blockchain, WebAuth Wallet, & More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most crypto projects go for speed, yield, or the next big DeFi trend. Metallicus has aimed at something different since day one: bringing blockchain into the world of regulated finance. Founded in 2016 by Marshall Hayner, the U.S.-based fintech has a bold mission: to build a Digital Asset Banking Network. In practice, that means creating blockchain infrastructure that feels as easy to use as a fintech app, while still checking the boxes regulators and banks demand. Over the past few years, that mission has been growing into a full ecosystem. Today, Metallicus runs two major blockchains XPR Network Metal Blockchain And it supports them with products like the WebAuth Wallet and the Metal Pay app. On top of that, Metallicus has become one of the first blockchain companies officially linked to the Federal Reserve’s instant payment system, FedNow. In this article, I’ll break down each part of the Metallicus ecosystem: what it is, how it works, and why it matters for both crypto users and the traditional financial system. Key highlights: Metallicus Crypto is building a regulated Digital Asset Banking Network that combines blockchain innovation with traditional finance. XPR Network delivers fee-free, instant transactions with human-readable @names and on-chain identity for compliant applications. Metal Blockchain acts as a Layer-0 backbone with scalable subnets, Proof-of-Stake security, and direct interoperability with XPR. WebAuth Wallet offers a user-friendly gateway to the ecosystem, supporting staking, trading on Metal X, and wrapped assets. Metal Pay functions as the fiat on/off-ramp, combining features of Coinbase and Cash App in a regulated U.S. payments app. FedNow integration positions Metallicus as one of the first blockchain providers linked directly to the U.S. instant payment system. XPR Network: Free, fast, and built for compliance The XPR Network didn’t start with that name. Back in 2020, it launched as Proton.…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.