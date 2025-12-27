Venus to Ghanaian Cedi Conversion Table
XVS to GHS Conversion Table
- 1 XVS48,74 GHS
- 2 XVS97,47 GHS
- 3 XVS146,21 GHS
- 4 XVS194,94 GHS
- 5 XVS243,68 GHS
- 6 XVS292,42 GHS
- 7 XVS341,15 GHS
- 8 XVS389,89 GHS
- 9 XVS438,62 GHS
- 10 XVS487,36 GHS
- 50 XVS2 436,80 GHS
- 100 XVS4 873,59 GHS
- 1 000 XVS48 735,91 GHS
- 5 000 XVS243 679,57 GHS
- 10 000 XVS487 359,13 GHS
The table above displays real-time Venus to Ghanaian Cedi (XVS to GHS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 XVS to 10,000 XVS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked XVS amounts using the latest GHS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom XVS to GHS amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GHS to XVS Conversion Table
- 1 GHS0,02051 XVS
- 2 GHS0,04103 XVS
- 3 GHS0,06155 XVS
- 4 GHS0,08207 XVS
- 5 GHS0,1025 XVS
- 6 GHS0,1231 XVS
- 7 GHS0,1436 XVS
- 8 GHS0,1641 XVS
- 9 GHS0,1846 XVS
- 10 GHS0,2051 XVS
- 50 GHS1,0259 XVS
- 100 GHS2,0518 XVS
- 1 000 GHS20,51 XVS
- 5 000 GHS102,5 XVS
- 10 000 GHS205,1 XVS
The table above shows real-time Ghanaian Cedi to Venus (GHS to XVS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GHS to 10,000 GHS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Venus you can get at current rates based on commonly used GHS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Venus (XVS) is currently trading at GH¢ 48,74 GHS , reflecting a -0,06% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at GH¢-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of GH¢-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Venus Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-0,06%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The XVS to GHS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Venus's fluctuations against GHS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Venus price.
XVS to GHS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 XVS = 48,74 GHS | 1 GHS = 0,02051 XVS
Today, the exchange rate for 1 XVS to GHS is 48,74 GHS.
Buying 5 XVS will cost 243,68 GHS and 10 XVS is valued at 487,36 GHS.
1 GHS can be traded for 0,02051 XVS.
50 GHS can be converted to 1,0259 XVS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 XVS to GHS has changed by 0,00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0,06%, reaching a high of -- GHS and a low of -- GHS.
One month ago, the value of 1 XVS was -- GHS, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, XVS has changed by -- GHS, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Venus (XVS)
Now that you have calculated the price of Venus (XVS), you can learn more about Venus directly at MEXC. Learn about XVS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Venus, trading pairs, and more.
XVS to GHS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Venus (XVS) has fluctuated between -- GHS and -- GHS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 43,61513477063945 GHS to a high of 49,725774264685285 GHS. You can view detailed XVS to GHS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|GH¢ 48.88
|GH¢ 49.66
|GH¢ 56.56
|GH¢ 89.41
|Low
|GH¢ 48.32
|GH¢ 43.53
|GH¢ 43.53
|GH¢ 32.95
|Average
|GH¢ 48.65
|GH¢ 46.65
|GH¢ 49.88
|GH¢ 53.66
|Volatility
|+1,07%
|+13,19%
|+23,81%
|+85,07%
|Change
|+0,05%
|+5,32%
|-10,28%
|-26,41%
Venus Price Forecast in GHS for 2026 and 2030
Venus’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential XVS to GHS forecasts for the coming years:
XVS Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Venus could reach approximately GH¢51,17 GHS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
XVS Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, XVS may rise to around GH¢62,20 GHS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Venus Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
XVS Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
XVS/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of XVS Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Venus is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell XVS at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
XVSUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore XVS Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Venus futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Venus
Looking to add Venus to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Venus › or Get started now ›
XVS and GHS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Venus (XVS) vs USD: Market Comparison
Venus Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $4.377
- 7-Day Change: 0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including XVS, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GHS, the USD price of XVS remains the primary market benchmark.
[XVS Price] [XVS to USD]
Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GHS/USD): 0,08987347881273179
- 7-Day Change: +1,52%
- 30-Day Trend: +1,52%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GHS means you will pay less to get the same amount of XVS.
- A weaker GHS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy XVS securely with GHS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the XVS to GHS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Venus (XVS) and Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in XVS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the XVS to GHS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GHS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GHS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GHS's strength. When GHS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like XVS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Venus, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for XVS may rise, impacting its conversion to GHS.
Convert XVS to GHS Instantly
Use our real-time XVS to GHS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert XVS to GHS?
Enter the Amount of XVS
Start by entering how much XVS you want to convert into GHS using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live XVS to GHS Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date XVS to GHS exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about XVS and GHS.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add XVS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy XVS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the XVS to GHS exchange rate calculated?
The XVS to GHS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of XVS (often in USD or USDT), converted to GHS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the XVS to GHS rate change so frequently?
XVS to GHS rate changes so frequently because both Venus and Ghanaian Cedi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed XVS to GHS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the XVS to GHS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the XVS to GHS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert XVS to GHS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my XVS to GHS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of XVS against GHS over time?
You can understand the XVS against GHS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the XVS to GHS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GHS, impacting the conversion rate even if XVS stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the XVS to GHS exchange rate?
Venus halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the XVS to GHS rate.
Can I compare the XVS to GHS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the XVS to GHS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the XVS to GHS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Venus price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the XVS to GHS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GHS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target XVS to GHS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Venus and the Ghanaian Cedi?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Venus and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting XVS to GHS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GHS into XVS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is XVS to GHS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor XVS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, XVS to GHS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the XVS to GHS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GHS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive XVS to GHS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Venus News and Market Updates
Why is it always stolen? On the systemic flaws in Venus contract design
Let’s further consider the logical possibilities of Venus Protocol being attacked: 1) Security experts say that some big investors were phished. Conventional wisdom suggests that they could just withdraw funds directly with the private key. How could there be a flash loan? Most likely, the hacker obtained updateDelegate authorization through social engineering, gaining access to the account of a large investor, but without immediate liquidity to withdraw. In layman's terms, the hacker obtained the authority, but the large investor only had collateral, not the borrowed funds. The hacker had to find a way to obtain the collateral of the large investor. 2) Is it that the individual phishing incidents involving the major investor have nothing to do with the Venus contract? As mentioned earlier, if the hacker discovered that the major investor's account had no liquidity, their efforts would normally be in vain. But why was it possible to withdraw collateral through a simple flash loan attack? The answer lies in the Venus contract mechanism. The hacker may have used flash loans and a series of vToken cross-platform exchange rate differences to help the major investor repay the collateral and even withdraw some extra. Simply put, it is true that the collateral of the big investors was stolen, but it is very likely that it will become a bad debt of the Venus contract platform, unless the big investors are stupid enough to pay back the platform. 3) While other users' funds are temporarily safe, the Venus platform faces significant liability concerns. While the attack was triggered by a large investor being phished by a social engineering scheme, the platform ultimately profited. The $30 million stolen is likely to become bad debt for the Venus platform, and coupled with the temporary panic and bank run, the impact could be devastating for Venus. But the greater impact is that this incident has brought back horrific memories of Venus's habitual attacks. The XVS price manipulation incident and its use as a tool for money laundering via BNB's cross-chain bridge are all examples of damage caused by fundamental flaws in Venus's security engineering. As the largest lending protocol on BSC, this is unacceptable. Note: The above is based on reasonable speculation based on the currently disclosed information. The details will be determined based on actual disclosed details.2025/09/03
Venus Protocol recovers $13.5M lost in phishing attack
The post Venus Protocol recovers $13.5M lost in phishing attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Venus Protocol has recovered funds lost in a phishing attack after swift intervention involving a governance vote. Summary A Venus Protocol whale wallet was drained in a phishing attack which led to an estimated $13.5 million loss Venus paused the protocol and used governance powers to liquidate the attacker’s positions. The recovery steadied XVS price, but raised questions about decentralization in crisis management. Venus Protocol, one of the largest lending platforms on BNB (BNB) Chain, has recovered around $13.5 million lost in a phishing incident. The update was shared by the platform on Sept. 3, confirming the assets had been fully restored. Whale wallet compromised On Sept. 2, a high-value Venus user lost control of assets worth around $13.5 million after approving a malicious transaction. Security firms initially estimated losses of up to $27 million, but they later modified these figures to take the user’s debt position into consideration. Among the stolen assets were wrapped Bitcoin (BTCB), vUSDT, vUSDC, vXRP, and vETH. Notably, this was a user-level compromise rather than a breach of Venus’ smart contracts, demonstrating the ongoing risk of social engineering even in DeFi. Swift response and recovery In order to prevent the attacker from moving funds or closing positions, Venus instantly paused the protocol. The pause stopped the exploiter’s activity and bought time for an emergency governance vote. By approving the forced liquidation of the attacker’s holdings, the community was able to secure the stolen assets before they could be mixed or bridged. Update: Venus Protocol has been fully restored (withdrawals and liquidations resumed) as of 9:58PM UTC. ✅ The lost funds have been recovered under Venus’ protection. ✅ https://t.co/y2uUwPqmtb — Venus Protocol (@VenusProtocol) September 2, 2025 By Sept. 3, security firm PeckShield confirmed that the funds had been restored. Transactions on BNB Chain show the recovery…2025/09/03
Venus Protocol Restores $13.5M Stolen in Phishing Attack Using Governance
TLDR Venus Protocol recovers $13.5M lost in a phishing attack via governance actions. Phishing attack compromised a whale wallet, draining $13.5M worth of assets. Venus halted the protocol and used a governance vote to liquidate the attacker’s positions. XVS token dropped 10% during the event but regained confidence after recovery. Venus Protocol has successfully recovered [...] The post Venus Protocol Restores $13.5M Stolen in Phishing Attack Using Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.2025/09/03
Venus Protocol Recovers $13.5M, Restores Operations
The post Venus Protocol Recovers $13.5M, Restores Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Venus Protocol halts, then restores operations after $13.5M theft scare Stolen funds secured; no user assets or frontend were compromised XVS token showed only slight gains despite recovery confirmation Venus Protocol Restores Operations After $13.5M Theft Scare Venus Protocol, a decentralized lending platform on BNB Chain, has resumed normal operations after halting services due to a phishing-related theft. Recovery and Security Measures On September 2, Venus announced that withdrawals and liquidations were restored at 9:58 PM UTC. The stolen funds were secured under the platform’s control, while all user assets and the frontend remained unaffected. The team defended its decision to pause activity, explaining that it was “necessary both to recover the stolen funds and to conduct a comprehensive security audit.” The issue stemmed from a phishing attack on a major trader, who unknowingly signed a malicious contract using the updateDelegate() function. According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, this enabled the attacker to siphon around $13.5 million. Initial reports put the potential loss at $27 million, but this was later revised. Source: X/PeckShieldAlert Market Reaction and Next Steps Despite the platform’s recovery and reassurance, the market response was subdued. XVS, Venus Protocol’s native token, ticked up just 4.6% and traded at $6.29 at press time. Venus XVS Price. Source: CoinGecko Venus stressed that the outage gave security experts the chance to verify there was no deeper breach. The developers also expressed gratitude to users: “We’re thankful for the community’s support during this critical moment.” The project has promised to release a full incident report detailing the recovery process and security findings in the near future. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10868/venus-protocol-resumes-after-13-5-m-crypto-theft-scare2025/09/04
Explore More About Venus
Venus Price
Learn more about Venus (XVS) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Venus Price Prediction
Explore XVS forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Venus may be headed.
How to Buy Venus
Want to buy Venus? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
XVS/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade XVS/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Venus to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to GHS Conversions
Why Buy Venus with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Venus.
Join millions of users and buy Venus with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.