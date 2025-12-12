xx network to Qatari Riyal Conversion Table
XX to QAR Conversion Table
- 1 XX0.05 QAR
- 2 XX0.10 QAR
- 3 XX0.15 QAR
- 4 XX0.20 QAR
- 5 XX0.25 QAR
- 6 XX0.29 QAR
- 7 XX0.34 QAR
- 8 XX0.39 QAR
- 9 XX0.44 QAR
- 10 XX0.49 QAR
- 50 XX2.45 QAR
- 100 XX4.90 QAR
- 1,000 XX49.03 QAR
- 5,000 XX245.16 QAR
- 10,000 XX490.31 QAR
The table above displays real-time xx network to Qatari Riyal (XX to QAR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 XX to 10,000 XX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked XX amounts using the latest QAR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom XX to QAR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
QAR to XX Conversion Table
- 1 QAR20.39 XX
- 2 QAR40.79 XX
- 3 QAR61.18 XX
- 4 QAR81.58 XX
- 5 QAR101.9 XX
- 6 QAR122.3 XX
- 7 QAR142.7 XX
- 8 QAR163.1 XX
- 9 QAR183.5 XX
- 10 QAR203.9 XX
- 50 QAR1,019 XX
- 100 QAR2,039 XX
- 1,000 QAR20,395 XX
- 5,000 QAR101,975 XX
- 10,000 QAR203,950 XX
The table above shows real-time Qatari Riyal to xx network (QAR to XX) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 QAR to 10,000 QAR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much xx network you can get at current rates based on commonly used QAR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
xx network (XX) is currently trading at ﷼ 0.05 QAR , reflecting a 2.66% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ﷼132.36K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ﷼0.00 QAR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated xx network Price page.
0.00 QAR
Circulation Supply
132.36K
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 QAR
Market Cap
2.66%
Price Change (1D)
﷼ 0.01358
24H High
﷼ 0.01296
24H Low
The XX to QAR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track xx network's fluctuations against QAR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current xx network price.
XX to QAR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 XX = 0.05 QAR | 1 QAR = 20.39 XX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 XX to QAR is 0.05 QAR.
Buying 5 XX will cost 0.25 QAR and 10 XX is valued at 0.49 QAR.
1 QAR can be traded for 20.39 XX.
50 QAR can be converted to 1,019 XX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 XX to QAR has changed by +8.45% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 2.66%, reaching a high of 0.04943185708144639 QAR and a low of 0.04717502708214618 QAR.
One month ago, the value of 1 XX was 0.03851171192354218 QAR, which represents a +27.31% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, XX has changed by -0.028792782733007432 QAR, resulting in a -37.00% change in its value.
All About xx network (XX)
Now that you have calculated the price of xx network (XX), you can learn more about xx network directly at MEXC. Learn about XX past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy xx network, trading pairs, and more.
XX to QAR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, xx network (XX) has fluctuated between 0.04717502708214618 QAR and 0.04943185708144639 QAR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.039494524987753556 QAR to a high of 0.07232776142918554 QAR. You can view detailed XX to QAR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.07
|Low
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|Average
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|Volatility
|+4.59%
|+72.62%
|+102.55%
|+64.01%
|Change
|-0.36%
|+8.45%
|+27.32%
|-34.83%
xx network Price Forecast in QAR for 2026 and 2030
xx network’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential XX to QAR forecasts for the coming years:
XX Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, xx network could reach approximately ﷼0.05 QAR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
XX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, XX may rise to around ﷼0.06 QAR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our xx network Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
XX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
XX/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of XX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where xx network is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell XX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore XX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of xx network futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy xx network
Looking to add xx network to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy xx network › or Get started now ›
XX and QAR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
xx network (XX) vs USD: Market Comparison
xx network Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01347
- 7-Day Change: +8.45%
- 30-Day Trend: +27.31%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including XX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to QAR, the USD price of XX remains the primary market benchmark.
[XX Price] [XX to USD]
Qatari Riyal (QAR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (QAR/USD): 0.2746419767191489
- 7-Day Change: +0.06%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.06%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger QAR means you will pay less to get the same amount of XX.
- A weaker QAR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy XX securely with QAR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the XX to QAR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between xx network (XX) and Qatari Riyal (QAR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in XX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the XX to QAR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and QAR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. QAR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence QAR's strength. When QAR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like XX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like xx network, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for XX may rise, impacting its conversion to QAR.
Convert XX to QAR Instantly
Use our real-time XX to QAR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert XX to QAR?
Enter the Amount of XX
Start by entering how much XX you want to convert into QAR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live XX to QAR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date XX to QAR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about XX and QAR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add XX to your portfolio? Learn how to buy XX with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the XX to QAR exchange rate calculated?
The XX to QAR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of XX (often in USD or USDT), converted to QAR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the XX to QAR rate change so frequently?
XX to QAR rate changes so frequently because both xx network and Qatari Riyal are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed XX to QAR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the XX to QAR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the XX to QAR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert XX to QAR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my XX to QAR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of XX against QAR over time?
You can understand the XX against QAR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the XX to QAR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken QAR, impacting the conversion rate even if XX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the XX to QAR exchange rate?
xx network halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the XX to QAR rate.
Can I compare the XX to QAR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the XX to QAR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the XX to QAR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the xx network price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the XX to QAR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but QAR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target XX to QAR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences xx network and the Qatari Riyal?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both xx network and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting XX to QAR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your QAR into XX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is XX to QAR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor XX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, XX to QAR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the XX to QAR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen QAR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive XX to QAR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
xx network News and Market Updates
Yearn Finance votes on new proposal to allocate future revenue to stYFI holders
Yearn Finance, a leading DeFi yield aggregator protocol, is in the early stages of a major governance overhaul proposal, YIP-XX. The proposal was introduced by pseudonymous contributor 0xPickles on September 28, 2025, in a bid to align stakeholders and encourage growth. YFI does not enjoy the same clout it used back in its heyday when it was one of the biggest DeFi protocols with an all-time high of just under $7 billion in deposits as of December 2021. However, this three-part initiative is expected to help the protocol find its way back to that greatness. It is touted not just as a way to make profitability a priority but also to promote accountability, and directly reward token holders who have stayed through declining participation and a TVL that’s down more than 90% from its all-time high. Yearn Finance votes on a new proposal Among the proposed changes, the most notable change is that a majority of all the revenue the protocol generates could soon go directly to those with skin in the game, as they have kept their YFI tokens locked despite the dwindling performance. “This proposal creates a new deal,” 0xPickles wrote. “90% of future revenue goes to stYFI holders, empowering them.” That is not a huge amount of money right now, considering Yearn’s monthly revenue from August turned in under $200,000 in profit, per DefiLlama data. Still, the focus on profitability and increasing accountability is expected to put the protocol on a sustainable growth path that will, over time, increase revenues and make the YFI token more valuable. The proposal comes as DeFi is enjoying a wave of new liquidity, which has pushed deposits to record heights this year. For Yearn, which was once one of the biggest DeFi protocols with an all-time high of just under $7 billion in deposits in December 2021, the liquidity provides an opportunity to reclaim the success of the past. Of course, this is assuming things unfold in the best-case scenario, but that is not certain because it is not the first time Yearn has attempted an overhaul in recent years. In October 2023, a new vote introduced an escrow token model, like those used by protocols such as Curve Finance, Balancer, and Velodrome, however, even though there was support from YFI token holders, the new model wasn’t widely adopted. “Only 3.8% of the YFI supply is locked, a figure that is in decline,” 0xPickles pointed out. “This demonstrates a fundamental lack of interest in the model.” The new simpler model suggested by 0xPickles 0xPickles’ proposal will scrap the vote escrow model in favour of a simpler staking model. Under the new model, YFI holders will be able to lock up their tokens via staking, which would qualify them to receive a portion of the protocol’s revenue. Another proposal suggests restructuring the DAO to make it more profit-oriented while mandating on-chain financial reporting to justify budget requests from contributors. As for what is prompting these changes, the proposal’s author cited organizational misalignment and coordination inefficiency as two cogent reasons. There is also a final proposal to formalize a plan to distribute 1,700 YFI tokens through strategic contributor incentives, establish a capped performance bonus program, and create a long-term contributor retention pool. The three proposals are currently being discussed on the Yearn governance forum ahead of a vote. It is being touted as an “all-or-nothing” package because the proposals form a single initiative, which means that for it to take effect, it has to pass in full via a DAO vote. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.2025/09/30
Ferrari sets long-term revenue expectations a little higher than usual
European auto giant Ferrari has reported its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, showing that it earned €670 million ($769.2 million), beating the €649 million ($745 million) that was forecasted before, while core earnings increased 5% from a year earlier. In the earnings report, Ferrari said its performance was driven by higher pricing in the SF90 XX and 12Cilindri families, along with costly personal customization requests added by buyers. Shipments were 3,401 units, a 0.5% increase. These pricing gains helped offset higher U.S. import tariffs. Shares traded in Milan rose as much as 2.9% after the results and were 1.2% higher by early afternoon. Analysts at Jefferies noted that average selling prices rose 5.1%, even with slower deliveries of the Daytona SP3 model. They pointed to expected first shipments of the F80 starting this quarter. In their comment, they wrote, “Progress on average selling price will be a clear area of focus.” Ferrari sets long-term revenue expectations a little higher than usual The company confirmed its 2025 guidance. It expects at least €7.1 billion in net revenue next year and adjusted EBITDA of at least €2.72 billion. This follows a minor revision during its business plan presentation last month. Before the rebound, the company had seen its shares fall nearly 20% since October 9, following investor disappointment in long-term targets seen as conservative. Ferrari, which maintains a €66 billion market capitalization, said it sees 2030 net revenue reaching around €9 billion and adjusted EBITDA reaching at least €3.6 billion. During the same capital markets day, the company revealed technology intended for its first fully electric model named Elettrica, reportedly set for a global premiere next year. Benedetto Vigna, the company’s chief executive officer, said, “On the product front, we continue to provide our clients with maximum freedom of choice in terms of powertrain.” After being introduced, he is referred to as Benedetto. Ferrari’s Q3 EBITDA of €670 million represented an EBITDA margin of 37.9%. Operating profit (EBIT) came in at €503 million, up by 7.6%, for an EBIT margin of 28.4%. The mix and price impact added €25 million, supported by the SF90 XX and 12Cilindri product families and higher personalization revenue, partly offset by lower Daytona SP3 deliveries and U.S. tariffs. Industrial costs and research and development expenses decreased by €12 million, reflecting lower industrial costs and depreciation, partly offset by higher development spending tied to racing. SG&A rose €23 million, linked to racing and brand investments. Other contributions added €32 million, mainly from racing and lifestyle activities. Net financial charges were €13 million, compared with €1 million a year earlier. The company cited foreign exchange effects and lower interest earned on its cash, partly offset by lower borrowing costs. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 22%, reflecting benefits from the Patent Box and incentives for qualifying research and development spending and investments. Net profit for the quarter was €382 million, up 1.8% from last year. Diluted earnings per share reached €2.14, compared with €2.08 in Q3 2024. Industrial free cash flow was €365 million, supported by higher EBITDA. Capital expenditures totaled €230 million, and changes in working capital and provisions resulted in €55 million in outflows. Net industrial debt was €116 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to €338 million at the end of June. The change also reflects €132 million in share repurchases. Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter stood at €1.968 billion, compared to €2.068 billion at the end of June, which included €550 million in undrawn committed credit lines. Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program2025/11/04
Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee draws legal challenge from US states
California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office says Trump lacks the power to impose the fee and that it violates federal law2025/12/13
Explore More About xx network
xx network Price
Learn more about xx network (XX) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
xx network Price Prediction
Explore XX forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where xx network may be headed.
How to Buy xx network
Want to buy xx network? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
XX/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade XX/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
XX USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on XX with leverage. Explore XX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More xx network to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to QAR Conversions
Why Buy xx network with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy xx network.
Join millions of users and buy xx network with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.