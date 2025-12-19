The post ZRO, SOON, and YZY Lead Major Token Unlocks This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Millions of tokens will enter the crypto market this week. Notably, three major ecosystems, LayerZero (ZRO), SOON (SOON), and YZY (YZY) will release previously locked supply. These unlocks might lead to market volatility and influence price movements in the short term. Here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project. Sponsored 1. LayerZero (ZRO) Unlock Date: November 20 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 25.71 million ZRO (2.57% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 198.25 million ZRO Total Supply: 1 billion ZRO LayerZero is an interoperability protocol designed to connect different blockchains. Its main goal is to enable seamless cross-chain communication so that decentralized applications (dApps) can interact across multiple blockchains without relying on traditional bridging models. The team will release 25.71 million tokens on November 20, valued at around $36.76 million. The stack accounts for 7.29% of the released supply. ZRO Crypto Token Unlock in November. Source: Tokenomist LayerZero will award 13.42 million altcoins to strategic partners. Core contributors will get 10.63 million ZRO. Lastly, 1.67 million ZRO are for tokens repurchased by the team. Sponsored 2. Soon (SOON) Unlock Date: November 23 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 15.21 million SOON (1.54% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 281.1 million SOON Total Supply: 984.1 million SOON SOON is a high-performance Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) Rollup, designed to implement the Super Adoption Stack. It includes three main components: SOON Mainnet, SOON Stack, and InterSOON. The network will unlock 15.21 million SOON on November 23. The stack represents 4.33% of the released supply and is worth $28.29 million. Sponsored SOON Crypto Token Unlock in November. Source: Tokenomist SOON will keep 8.3 million tokens for an airdrop to non-fungible token (NFT) holders. The team will also award 4.17 million coins to the ecosystem. Furthermore, it will allocate 2.22…

PANews reported on November 16th that, according to data from Token Unlocks, ZRO, YZY, ZK, and other tokens will undergo large-scale unlocking next week, including: LayerZero (ZRO) will unlock approximately 25.71 million tokens at 7 PM Beijing time on November 20th, representing 7.29% of the current circulating supply, with a value of approximately $38.3 million. YZY (YZY) will unlock approximately 37.5 million tokens at 1 PM Beijing time on November 19th, representing 12.50% of the current circulating supply, with a value of approximately $14.1 million. ZKsync (ZK) will unlock approximately 173 million tokens at 4 PM Beijing time on November 17th, representing 3.37% of the current circulating supply, with a value of approximately $9 million. KAITO will unlock approximately 8.35 million tokens at 8 PM Beijing time on November 20th, representing 2.97% of the current circulating supply, with a value of approximately $6.4 million. ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 PM Beijing time on November 17th, representing 1.66% of the current circulating supply, with a value of approximately $5.5 million.

