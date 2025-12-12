The post Ethereum L2s Are Pushing ZK Into Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Celo:- The voice for ensuring privacy on blockchains has never been louder as it is now. As crypto payments quietly expand across emerging markets and global remittance corridors, the need for privacy is becoming unavoidable. Well, this is logical. A financial system that aims to compete with traditional payments cannot expose user balances, transaction histories, or behavioral patterns by default. However, privacy on blockchains is not a new phenomenon. What is new, however, is how aggressively Layer 2 networks are now pushing zero-knowledge (ZK) technology beyond scaling and into real-world use cases – particularly payments. This shift is pushing Ethereum L2s to rethink not just throughput and fees, but what user privacy should look like at scale. Where Celo Fits In Among these networks, Celo’s trajectory stands out. Founded in 2020, Celo has long positioned itself around mobile-first adoption and stablecoin payments. Now, as Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem matures, the network is integrating ZK more deeply into its infrastructure to support payments at scale. With its Jello hardfork activated today, Celo is transitioning to a ZK fault-proof rollup model using OP Succinct Lite. The move marks Celo’s evolution from being a fast, low-cost payments chain to one that can offer stronger cryptographic guarantees without sacrificing usability. Rather than treating ZK as a niche privacy feature, the upgrade shows how zero-knowledge proofs may become foundational to everyday crypto payments. But infrastructure alone doesn’t define success. The true test is adoption. This is where Celo’s payments ecosystem has quietly gained momentum too. Celo’s Bid to Make Crypto Payments Global ‘Privately’ MiniPay, a non-custodial stablecoin wallet built on Celo by Opera, has achieved extraordinary growth. As of December 2025. over 11 million activated wallets, and more than 300 million stablecoin transactions processed since its launch in 2023. These numbers – 11 M wallets, 300…

