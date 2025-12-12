Polyhedra Network to Gambian Dalasi Conversion Table
ZKJ to GMD Conversion Table
- 1 ZKJ3.18 GMD
- 2 ZKJ6.36 GMD
- 3 ZKJ9.53 GMD
- 4 ZKJ12.71 GMD
- 5 ZKJ15.89 GMD
- 6 ZKJ19.07 GMD
- 7 ZKJ22.24 GMD
- 8 ZKJ25.42 GMD
- 9 ZKJ28.60 GMD
- 10 ZKJ31.78 GMD
- 50 ZKJ158.89 GMD
- 100 ZKJ317.78 GMD
- 1,000 ZKJ3,177.77 GMD
- 5,000 ZKJ15,888.84 GMD
- 10,000 ZKJ31,777.68 GMD
The table above displays real-time Polyhedra Network to Gambian Dalasi (ZKJ to GMD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ZKJ to 10,000 ZKJ. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ZKJ amounts using the latest GMD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ZKJ to GMD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GMD to ZKJ Conversion Table
- 1 GMD0.3146 ZKJ
- 2 GMD0.6293 ZKJ
- 3 GMD0.9440 ZKJ
- 4 GMD1.258 ZKJ
- 5 GMD1.573 ZKJ
- 6 GMD1.888 ZKJ
- 7 GMD2.202 ZKJ
- 8 GMD2.517 ZKJ
- 9 GMD2.832 ZKJ
- 10 GMD3.146 ZKJ
- 50 GMD15.73 ZKJ
- 100 GMD31.46 ZKJ
- 1,000 GMD314.6 ZKJ
- 5,000 GMD1,573 ZKJ
- 10,000 GMD3,146 ZKJ
The table above shows real-time Gambian Dalasi to Polyhedra Network (GMD to ZKJ) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GMD to 10,000 GMD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Polyhedra Network you can get at current rates based on commonly used GMD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is currently trading at D 3.18 GMD , reflecting a 2.54% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at D5.37M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of D1.24B GMD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Polyhedra Network Price page.
28.37B GMD
Circulation Supply
5.37M
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.24B GMD
Market Cap
2.54%
Price Change (1D)
D 0.04488
24H High
D 0.04174
24H Low
The ZKJ to GMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Polyhedra Network's fluctuations against GMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Polyhedra Network price.
ZKJ to GMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ZKJ = 3.18 GMD | 1 GMD = 0.3146 ZKJ
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ZKJ to GMD is 3.18 GMD.
Buying 5 ZKJ will cost 15.89 GMD and 10 ZKJ is valued at 31.78 GMD.
1 GMD can be traded for 0.3146 ZKJ.
50 GMD can be converted to 15.73 ZKJ, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ZKJ to GMD has changed by -2.82% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 2.54%, reaching a high of 3.2755680631067476 GMD and a low of 3.046395074734306 GMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 ZKJ was 4.5046359370532185 GMD, which represents a -29.45% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ZKJ has changed by -10.125942804711011 GMD, resulting in a -76.11% change in its value.
All About Polyhedra Network (ZKJ)
Now that you have calculated the price of Polyhedra Network (ZKJ), you can learn more about Polyhedra Network directly at MEXC. Learn about ZKJ past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Polyhedra Network, trading pairs, and more.
ZKJ to GMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) has fluctuated between 3.046395074734306 GMD and 3.2755680631067476 GMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 3.046395074734306 GMD to a high of 3.5828350315933655 GMD. You can view detailed ZKJ to GMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|D 2.91
|D 2.91
|D 4.37
|D 18.97
|Low
|D 2.91
|D 2.91
|D 2.91
|D 0.72
|Average
|D 2.91
|D 2.91
|D 2.91
|D 5.83
|Volatility
|+7.03%
|+16.14%
|+32.70%
|+133.74%
|Change
|-2.46%
|-4.32%
|-29.42%
|-76.02%
Polyhedra Network Price Forecast in GMD for 2026 and 2030
Polyhedra Network’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ZKJ to GMD forecasts for the coming years:
ZKJ Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Polyhedra Network could reach approximately D3.34 GMD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ZKJ Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ZKJ may rise to around D4.06 GMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Polyhedra Network Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ZKJ Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ZKJ/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ZKJ Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Polyhedra Network is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ZKJ at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ZKJUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore ZKJ Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Polyhedra Network futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Polyhedra Network
Looking to add Polyhedra Network to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Polyhedra Network › or Get started now ›
ZKJ and GMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) vs USD: Market Comparison
Polyhedra Network Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.04354
- 7-Day Change: -2.82%
- 30-Day Trend: -29.45%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ZKJ, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GMD, the USD price of ZKJ remains the primary market benchmark.
[ZKJ Price] [ZKJ to USD]
Gambian Dalasi (GMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GMD/USD): 0.01369856352068425
- 7-Day Change: -0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of ZKJ.
- A weaker GMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ZKJ securely with GMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ZKJ to GMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) and Gambian Dalasi (GMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ZKJ, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ZKJ to GMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GMD's strength. When GMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ZKJ, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Polyhedra Network, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ZKJ may rise, impacting its conversion to GMD.
Convert ZKJ to GMD Instantly
Use our real-time ZKJ to GMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ZKJ to GMD?
Enter the Amount of ZKJ
Start by entering how much ZKJ you want to convert into GMD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ZKJ to GMD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ZKJ to GMD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ZKJ and GMD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ZKJ to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ZKJ with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ZKJ to GMD exchange rate calculated?
The ZKJ to GMD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ZKJ (often in USD or USDT), converted to GMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ZKJ to GMD rate change so frequently?
ZKJ to GMD rate changes so frequently because both Polyhedra Network and Gambian Dalasi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ZKJ to GMD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ZKJ to GMD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ZKJ to GMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ZKJ to GMD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ZKJ to GMD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ZKJ against GMD over time?
You can understand the ZKJ against GMD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ZKJ to GMD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GMD, impacting the conversion rate even if ZKJ stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ZKJ to GMD exchange rate?
Polyhedra Network halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ZKJ to GMD rate.
Can I compare the ZKJ to GMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ZKJ to GMD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ZKJ to GMD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Polyhedra Network price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ZKJ to GMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GMD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ZKJ to GMD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Polyhedra Network and the Gambian Dalasi?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Polyhedra Network and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ZKJ to GMD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GMD into ZKJ of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ZKJ to GMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ZKJ prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ZKJ to GMD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ZKJ to GMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GMD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ZKJ to GMD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Polyhedra Network News and Market Updates
Polyhedra: ZKJ/KOGE had abnormal on-chain transactions for a short period of time today, and is being closely monitored
PANews reported on June 15 that Polyhedra posted on the X platform that today’s price drop was caused by a series of abnormal on-chain transactions in the ZKJ/KOGE trading pair2025/06/15
ZKJ Token Plummets More Than 60% in Flash Crash Amid Rug-Pull Allegations
On June 15, ZKJ, the native token of Polyhedra Network, suffered a sudden and steep collapse, plunging more than 60% from $1.98 to a record low of $0.7625 in just under two hours. ZKJ Revival Short-Lived On June 15, ZKJ, the native token of Polyhedra Network, suffered a flash crash, plummeting by more than 60% […]2025/06/16
Polyhedra will initiate a buyback to stabilize ZKJ, and the CEO speaks out against financial attacks
PANews reported on June 17 that Polyhedra CEO Tiancheng Xie responded to a user question on the X platform and said that the company "will conduct more buybacks", is currently2025/06/17
Polyhedra releases preliminary incident report: The crash was caused by a chain reaction caused by a coordinated liquidity attack on the chain
PANews reported on June 17 that according to an official announcement from Polyhedra, the ZKJ token plummeted by more than 85% on June 15. Preliminary investigations pointed out that it2025/06/17
