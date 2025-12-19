The post Solana Price Set for Q4 Surge as Canary Capital ETF Filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana price narrative continues to gain traction as market voices highlight both technical accumulation and institutional interest. Pseudonymous analyst Zyn has tied the Wyckoff phases to Solana’s ongoing structure, sparking curiosity about its next moves. Meanwhile, Canary Capital’s ETF filing adds another layer of attention, positioning Solana among digital assets increasingly considered for regulated products. Solana Price Action Across Wyckoff Phases Specifically, the analyst outlines Solana’s structured move through the Wyckoff accumulation phases with precise timelines and levels. Phase A began in March 2024, where the SOL price ranged around $204 before dropping to $125 by July. Notably, phase B extended from July 2024, rallying to $293 before correcting sharply to $95 by April 2025. Phase C followed in April 2025, climbing from $95 to $187 in May before pulling back again to test support near $126 in June. Phase D then picked up strength, pushing SOL price to $254 in September 2025 before retracing to the current Solana market price, which trades at around $194. Phase E is expected to unfold next, with the expert projecting a potential 157% rally from current levels. The long-term Solana price forecast highlights the possibility of the asset climbing as high as $500, completing the Wyckoff cycle. SOL/USDT 1-Week (Source: X) Canary Capital Accelerates ETF Filing Momentum Notably, Canary Capital has filed for a Solana ETF, marking one of the first formal pushes to bring SOL into the regulated investment sphere. This filing specifically highlights staking and holding mechanisms, which distinguish the product from traditional spot offerings. The move has been perceived as both a strategic step and a potential confidence booster for the Solana ecosystem. Meanwhile, institutional visibility often fuels stronger adoption patterns, even before approvals come through. At the same time, Grayscale recently launched its CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, which…

