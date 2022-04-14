Alien (ALIEN) Tokenomics
ALIEN stands as a groundbreaking 100% decentralized protocol that fortifies the pTGC ecosystem through an innovative buy-and-burn mechanism involving pTGC, LIQUID, BURN, and 808 with every transaction. Holders are consistently rewarded with a steady influx of pTGC and its amplifiers, excluding Energy. Notably, 1% of each transaction contributes to the acquisition and subsequent burning of ALIEN tokens. The remaining tax is allocated to the purchase and burning of pTGC, along with the amplifiers mentioned, creating a deflationary dynamic for ALIEN. All initial liquidity pools have been entirely burned, and an impressive 23% of the total supply has been eliminated. ALIEN's initial valuation at $30,808 showcases its commitment to sustainability and value appreciation within the pTGC ecosystem.
In comparison to its counterparts, ALIEN mirrors the relationship between TEDDY and the pDAI & ATROPA ecosystems, but with a heightened level of generosity and rewards. As the pioneering meme token paying homage to the pTGC ecosystem and its holders, ALIEN was crafted by the people, for the people. Stakers of pTGC, holding all the amplifiers, have been bestowed with a remarkable 1:1 airdrop of ALIEN, initially valued over $37k. The rallying cry of "THE FIRMAMENT AWAITS US" welcomes users to an ecosystem where the firmament is not just a destination but a shared vision. ALIEN embraces a comprehensive tokenomics structure, with a nuanced buy-and-burn mechanism and a spectrum of rewards, making it a distinctive player in the crypto landscape. Join the journey and experience the rewards that await in the firmament.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALIEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALIEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
