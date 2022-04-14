B1COIN (BICOIN) Information

B1COIN is a community driven memecoin launched on TRON. The memecoin is dedicated to the image of a Pepe-style Bull and pays homage to all the Bulls in the market.

The game-changing idea behind $BICOIN is that Holders will get a chance to win a Lamborghini (a famous crypto meme Wen Lambo?). A transparent and fair lottery, regardless of location.

The $BICOIN roadmap includes 6 stages: including listing on centralized exchanges (CEX), the launch of the cross-chain Launchpad in Q3 2024, and a Lamorgini giveaway.