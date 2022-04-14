Bonzi (BONZI) Information

Welcome to the world of Bonzi, the first vista meme, native only to @ethervista! He will explore the blockchain with you as your very own friend and sidekick!

VISTA is a value-compounding deflationary currency.

Wut ?

This means Ethervista is constantly autobuying and burning the token, increasing the floor price each time. This is a type of feature that EthervistaDEX renders possible

To date, 2.17% of the total supply has been bought and burned forever...