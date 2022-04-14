Gas (GAS) Tokenomics
Gas is one of the two coins created by Neo Foundation. Gas is used as a processing fees for Neo coin.
Neo hashing algorithm is Proof of Stake (PoS), where blocks processing power depends on the amount of tokens held by miners instead of the Proof of Work method which depends on the mining power that a miner has to create a new block.
Neo holders is compensated with certain amount of Gas every month, is a similar concept to the ether gas and is used as a power for transaction (transaction). It is a coin that is paid as compensation of a concept of interest generated by PoS mining.
At the beginning of the release, about one Neo was paid per day with 1000 Neo, but it has a design algorithm that is gradually decreasing over time, which is offset by the price increase.
It is a coin that is closely related to Neo, walking along the path of the companion with the rise of Neo, and it forms a necessary relationship that the movement must be moving in a fluid manner.
Understanding the tokenomics of Gas (GAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
