HUSBY is a pioneering real-world asset token leveraging a fully operational biogas plant in Europe to produce nearly free electricity for crypto mining operations. The project innovatively integrates renewable energy sources with advanced crypto mining infrastructure, focusing on sustainability and efficiency.
What sets HUSBY apart is its real-time utilization of biogas-generated electricity, directly powering an extensive crypto mining operation. This approach not only capitalizes on green energy but also optimizes operational costs and maximizes profitability.
Understanding the tokenomics of HUSBY (HUSBY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HUSBY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HUSBY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
