The RIZZ token is a community token of a token that was originally created on Solana in November 2023.
As the Solana meme coin meta has trended towards TikTok and "Zoomer" Generation friendly memes, coins like "Mewing" and "Rizz" and "Skibidi" which are viral popular zoomer memes have intense potential.
The community takeover team for RIZZ found the token while there was 90% of the token in the liquidity pool and began accumulating to build it out in earnest. The team has hired an adviser an on-team caller (https://twitter.com/sp00n1cus) as well as a market maker.
Notable members of our team include: https://twitter.com/xbtDLN and: https://twitter.com/1aboc
The goal is to build this into a multi-million dollar meme, given that we recognize how powerful the $RIZZ token and ticker is.
In 2023, RIZZ was the Oxford Word of the Year - this meme, in our opinion, has the highest general appeal and potential out of the zoomer memes.
Example sticker pack: https://t.me/addstickers/RIZZLERSonSOL
RIZZ Solana (RIZZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RIZZ Solana (RIZZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RIZZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RIZZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.