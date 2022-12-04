ACX

Across is a cross-chain bridging solution that supports fast, secure and cost-efficient transfers. It relies on a decentralized group of relayers to fulfil user deposit requests from EVM to EVM networks. Relayer funds are insured by liquidity providers in a single pool on Ethereum and refunds are processed via the UMA Optimistic Oracle.

NameACX

RankNo.382

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%1,97

Circulation Supply439.167.587,1309598

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.4391%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.7394538371572816,2024-12-06

Lowest Price0.03506312954269173,2022-12-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAcross is a cross-chain bridging solution that supports fast, secure and cost-efficient transfers. It relies on a decentralized group of relayers to fulfil user deposit requests from EVM to EVM networks. Relayer funds are insured by liquidity providers in a single pool on Ethereum and refunds are processed via the UMA Optimistic Oracle.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
ACX/USDT
Across Protocol
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ACX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ACX/USDT
Across Protocol
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ACX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...