AgriDex is a revolutionary blockchain-based, software as a service (SaaS) solution for the agricultural industry. It will address the complex and inefficient nature of the agriculture supply chain by providing a fully transparent, integrated marketplace. The marketplace is driven by a stablecoin settlement system that strips out the cost of international trade in a. Secure and accountable environment.

NameAGRI

RankNo.1296

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.45%

Circulation Supply161,078,234

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,999,997.367606

Circulation Rate0.161%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.17722062456540857,2024-12-13

Lowest Price0.03188720215278074,2025-05-09

Public BlockchainSOL

