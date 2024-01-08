AIA

AIAchain is an emerging public chain that combines AI technology, financial payment and is compatible with EVM. It optimizes transaction speed and reduces costs while maintaining a high degree of security and scalability. Through the parallel operation of the native token AIA and the adopted APoS and AISN consensus mechanisms, it promotes the widespread application of blockchain technology, provides efficient technical solutions, and supports enterprises and developers around the world to launch innovative Blockchain applications.

NameAIA

RankNo.5727

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply13,190,000,000

Total Supply13,190,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03627544651438553,2024-01-08

Lowest Price0.000777112564092535,2024-08-13

Public BlockchainAIACHAIN

Sector

Social Media

