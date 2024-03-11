AITPROTOCOL

The AIT Protocol stands as a trailblazer in the domain of Web3 data infrastructure, placing a significant emphasis on the annotation of data and the training of AI models. This innovative protocol leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a decentralized labor market that transcends international boundaries. In this unique market ecosystem, participants are incentivized through the principles of crypto economics, ensuring not only the rapidity of cross-national payment settlements but also the utmost trust and security. AITPROTOCOL also runs a subnet on Bittensor network called 'Einstein AIT' which focuses on mathematics, logic, and data analysis. The AI subnet is to optimize response accuracy of the entire Bittensor network. We achieve this by enabling the language model to autonomously write, test, and execute code within unique Python environments.

NameAITPROTOCOL

RankNo.1336

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply293,768,988.42103523

Max Supply0

Total Supply297,604,759.67804533

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2080092865071796,2024-03-11

Lowest Price0.007936425794075127,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe AIT Protocol stands as a trailblazer in the domain of Web3 data infrastructure, placing a significant emphasis on the annotation of data and the training of AI models. This innovative protocol leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a decentralized labor market that transcends international boundaries. In this unique market ecosystem, participants are incentivized through the principles of crypto economics, ensuring not only the rapidity of cross-national payment settlements but also the utmost trust and security. AITPROTOCOL also runs a subnet on Bittensor network called 'Einstein AIT' which focuses on mathematics, logic, and data analysis. The AI subnet is to optimize response accuracy of the entire Bittensor network. We achieve this by enabling the language model to autonomously write, test, and execute code within unique Python environments.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.